Samsung’s Black Friday blowout starts now—save over $600 on the new Galaxy S20 5G smartphone and more!

Welcome to Samsung's Black Friday blowout! (Photo: Samsung)

As if you needed another reason to love Samsung, the retailer just dropped its Black Friday blowout, a collection of unbeatable deals on razor-edge technology, and the gettings are good. Great, actually. Buy any new smartphone today and unlock $30 or more instant credit on eligible accessories—an offer we know you can’t refuse.

But that’s not all—Samsung tablets, watches, and TVs are also available at seasonally generous discounts, so it’s a great time to shop for your very well-behaved friends and family. And don’t forget to treat yourself too. But hurry—these are limited-time deals! Scroll down and feast your eyes on the savings.

Strut your stuff with the stunning new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G—and save big. (Photo: Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone looks as good as it performs—it’s undeniably sleek, in pink, blue, and gray, with a 6.2-inch screen and zippy 5G download speeds. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset, and with up to 12GB of RAM (with the 5G model), it’s a multi-tasking wonder—both for gaming and everyday use.

The camera array is impressive too: The ultra-wide angle lens offers a Super Steady video feature, and the telephoto features a 3X optical zoom with a stellar 64MP resolution. The main camera sensor checks in at 12MP, and performs admirably in low light. Night mode works great after sunset and videos are captured in 8K resolution at a huge 24FPS. Single Take mode snaps a series of photos as well as 10 seconds of video footage.

The screen is perhaps the coup de grâce—especially when you double the refresh rate to 120Hz, twice the usual. The 6.2-inch OLED display produces bright and colorful images with superb accuracy. And the 4,000 mAh battery is more than up to the task, giving you juice for up to 12 hours per charge.

A 25-watt charging adapter will get you to 40 percent capacity in about 30 minutes. And you’ll love Google Duo video calling, which makes connection a breeze for up to eight people in full HD. Don’t forget to brush your hair and teeth!

Shop it: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, starting at $390 (was $1,000), samsung.com

Save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3. (Photo: Samsung)

As long as you’re saving money on the smartphone, it’s an opportune moment to add the Galaxy Watch3 to your arsenal of tech goodies, especially now that’s it’s massively on sale. Meant to aid and abet your quest for healthful living, the Watch 3—starting at just $140 (down from $400) will track your sleep, monitor your stress levels, and even re-center you with breathing guides.

Bixby voice functionality helps read texts and make calls, and Samsung Pay enables cashless transactions, a timely feature indeed. Plus, it’s one of the coolest, slimmest watches around.

Shop it: Samsung Galaxy Watch3, starting at $140 (was $400), samsung.com

Simply stunning: The Samsung Q60T QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is sure to turn heads. (Photo: Samsung)

And for those who prefer to chill on the couch watching sports rather than burning calories, what better companion than Samsung’s Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV? On sale in multiple sizes—the 43-incher is $100 off; the massive 85-inch model is a whopping $700 off—you’ll enjoy the benefits of Quantum Dot Technology—delivering over a billion shades of sharply saturated color. Voice-assisted commands will control not just the TV but other connected devices in your home too.

Call on Alexa, Bixby or Google to dim the lights, run the robot vac, you name it. And the Universal Guide presents a world of curated viewing options, from broadcast and streaming channels to music services like Spotify.

At just $430 for the perfectly sized 43-inch model, this is easily one of the best bargains of the holiday season.

Shop it: Samsung Q60T QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, starting at $430 (was $530), samsung.com

Samsung is offering Black Friday discounts on a bewildering array of must-have tech—tablets and appliances and home theater accessories—but don’t delay! Visit Samsung’s Black Friday blowout now!

