Black Friday 2020: This is the luggage deal that you should grab ASAP
Sure, you may not be traveling right now—but you’ll hit the road one of these days. So ask yourself this question: Is your luggage up to snuff for its debut? If not, Amazon is offering incredible luggage deals on Samsonite and American Tourister suitcases up to 50 percent off, just for Black Friday. There is an amazing range of options to choose from, but you definitely don’t want to miss these, whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone on your list.
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Black, 2-Piece Set
Retailing for $120 (down from $290), this Samsonite 2-piece set is a winner—and it’s 59 percent off! You’ll get a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch spinner with 360-degree wheels for effortless navigation.
We love the side-mounted TSA locks and that the hardside shells feature a brushed pattern to hide scuffs and scratches. The bags expand 1.5 inches so you can really pack it in, too. Worth noting: It comes in a range of colors, including classic black and silver, along with some more attention-grabbing colors like teal and pink. (Note: the brighter colors aren’t on sale today.)
In true Samsonite fashion, the bags come with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.
More than 7,000 shoppers have reviewed the set: “Used these on a few different trips so far and they are quite durable even though very light.” says a five-star fan. “I was concerned at first because each piece has the capability to expand using a zipper and it seemed at first it might compromise the integrity of its structure. I put the largest to the test packing it to 70lbs for an international trip. Came through it perfectly and nothing inside was harmed.”
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Charcoal, 2-Piece Set
This two-piece set features a 20-inch carry-on and 24-inch spinner to give you plenty of options to store your stuff. Side-mounted TSA locks help keep hot hands away, while plenty of pockets (10!) give you ample space for organization. Like all Samsung products, the set also comes with a 10-year limited warranty.
Choose from attention-grabbing colors like charcoal, deep blue and more.
American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Floral Indigo Sand, 2-Piece Set
Like your luggage with a little flair? This American Tourister Belle Voyage set is here for you. The set features a 21-inch carry on and 25-inch spinner, so you can check on and tote the other. Each case features smooth-rolling, multi-directional spinner wheels, so you can effortless take your gear wherever you need to go. You can also enjoy a 10-year warranty for the just in case.
Samsonite Modern Utility Weekend Duffel Bag
Whether you like to carry on or just want something for shorter trips, this Samsonsite duffel has got you covered. It features a center zipper for easy access and a cool side-integrated shoe pocket, to keep your footwear separate from the rest of your stuff. It even has smart sleeve functionality to help you hook it to larger luggage.
