Sam's Club Just Released a New Twist on a Fan-Favorite Food Court Item

It’s like eating a favorite Girl Scout Cookie in sundae form.

Lecia Landis/Dotdash Meredith Photo: Getty Images

Wholesale clubs are prized for many reasons (hello, outstanding savings and fan-favorite items), but one of the simplest pleasures about going to a wholesale club is the pitstop at the food court to either fuel up pre-shopping or refuel post-shopping (unless you’re a BJ’s shopper, in which case you’re out of luck when it comes to food courts).

We love the Costco food court as much as the next person, but it’s not the only wholesale club café in the game with delicious goodies (and good deals) up for grabs. Just last month, Sam’s Club released a limited-time Black Tie Brownie Sundae to its café menu, and earlier this year, the club had a Birthday Cake Sundae. Now, the club has a brand new sundae you can enjoy.

Sam’s Club’s Limited-Time Mint Chocolate Brownie Sundae

You can now order a Mint Chocolate Brownie Sundae from the Sam’s Club Café for just $1.58. The sundae features mint icing swirled through Sam’s Club’s vanilla frozen yogurt, served with chunks of chocolate brownies and chocolate cookie crumbles. Simply put, it’s a Girl Scout Thin Mint version of the fan-favorite Sam’s Brownie Sundae.

The Mint Chocolate Brownie Sundae is available alongside permanent menu fixtures such as the frozen Yogurt Cup, 4-Berry Sundae, and Brownie Sundae (made with a caramel drizzle instead of mint icing and no chocolate cookie crumbles).

Fans on social media are excited to try the new dessert, saying, “ok actually i need this !!!!” and, “Oooooh. I love the Berry Sundae, but I may have to get this!” And on TikTok, food influencer snackolator called it a 10/10 dessert. And when a commenter expressed that a 10/10 rating should mean you won’t find anything better, the poster said, “for $1.58 you won't.”



Next time you head to Sam’s Club, head to the café after filling up your cart with monthly deals and seasonal treats to give the new sundae a try. It’s available now through Dec. 24.

Read the original article on All Recipes.