Sampo plc’s share buybacks 21/10/2021

Sampo Oyj
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22/10/2021 at 08:30 am

On 21/10/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

Market (MIC Code)

22,230

45.69

AQEU

20,234

45.68

CEUX

3,010

45.66

TQEX

59,312

45.68

XHEL

TOTAL

104,786

45.68

*rounded to two decimals

On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 1,510,247 Sampo A shares representing 0.27 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

Exane BNP Paribas

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

