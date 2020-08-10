SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 August 2020 at 2:40 pm





Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lapveteläinen)





Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Leviathan Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200810135144_2

Transaction date: 2020-08-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 30.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 30.54 EUR









SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

The principal media

www.sampo.com



