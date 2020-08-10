SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 10 August 2020 at 2:40 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Lapveteläinen)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Leviathan Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200810135144_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 30.54 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com