SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 14 September 2021 at 9:00 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Becasse AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Wahlroos, Björn

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210913152148_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,135,000 Unit price: 43.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,135,000 Volume weighted average price: 43.99 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all disposals reported above are 1,135,000 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

The principal media

www.sampo.com



