You can sample food from 11 Myrtle Beach restaurants all in one place soon. Here’s when and how
Sample dishes from 11 Market Common restaurants at the seventh edition of Taste of Market Common, which will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 22.
Participating restaurants from around the Market Common district will sell finger food portions of signature and new dishes on their menus. Prices range from $1-5 a piece. Visitors will get to taste as many options as they want.
Diners can vote on their favorite dishes in three categories: appetizer, entree and dessert/specialty.
Kirsten Camp, marketing coordinator for The Market Common, said some foods offered at the event will include P.F. Chang’s vegetable spring rolls, Gordon Biersch’s garlic fries and Tupelo Honey’s honey-dusted fried chicken drumsticks.
She said she hopes the event will let diners return to the participating restaurants and order with more confidence.
“This is a way to get a taste of various dishes,” Camp said.
Camp said that visitors “can definitely expect an exciting atmosphere, the tastiest food varieties — kind of something for everyone.”
The restaurants participating in the 2023 Taste of Market Common in Myrtle Beach are:
810 Billiards & Bowling
Cold Stone Creamery
East Coast Tea Bar
Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant
King Street Grille
Nacho Hippo
P.F. Chang’s
Seawitch Cafe
Travinia Italian Kitchen
Tupelo Honey
Uncommon Chocolatier