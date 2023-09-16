Samoa v Chile live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Fans of Samoa pose for a photo prior tothe Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Samoa and Chile at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on September 16, 2023 in Bordeaux, France.

Mapusua names nine survivors from RWC 2019. This includes Australia’s top points-scorer from the last World Cup, Christian Leali’ifano, one of three three players in the match-day 23 with Test experience from other countries; Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga earned 15 and 16 caps for the All Blacks respectively.

Plenty of knowledge of France in this squad, too - seven play in the Top 14.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua; Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Tumua Manu, Nigel Ah-Wong; Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine; James Lay, Seilala Lam, Michael Alaalatoa (captain), Chris Vui, Theo McFarland, Taleni Junior Agaese Seu, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua.

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Paul Alo-Emile, Sam Slade, Sa Jordan Taufua, Ereatara Enari, Lima Sopoaga, Ed Fidow.

Lemoine makes four changes to his starting XV from their loss to Japan in Toulouse, with Tomás Dussaillant coming in at hooker, a new second-row pairing of Santiago Pedrero and Pabo Huete, and José Ignacio Larenas starting on the left wing.

Chile: Inaki Ayarza; Santiago Videla, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, José Ignacio Larenas; Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba; Javier Carrasco, Tomas Dussaillant, Matias Dittus, Pablo Huete, Santiago Pedrero, Martín Sigren (captain), Clemente Saavedra, Raimundo Martínez.

Replacements: Diego Escobar, Salvador Lues, Esteban Inostroza, Javier Eissmann, Alfonso Escobar, Ignacio Silva, Benjamin Videla, Pablo Casas.

Referee: P Williams (New Zealand)

Good afternoon and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of today’s Pool D encounter between Samoa and Chile in Bordeaux.

We are eight days into the World Cup and we are still yet to see what kind of Samoan outfit both Argentina and England have to look forward to later in the tournament. If the Pacific Islanders’ warm-up match against Ireland in Bayonne is anything to go by, however, then neither bout will be straightforward.

Chile, meanwhile, the lowest ranked side in this year’s tournament, showed bright sparks against Japan last weekend, with scrum-half Marcelo Torrealba the heartbeat amid line-out woes. Chances of a Chilean upset today are slim, but given Los Cóndores are making their debut appearance at rugby’s showpiece, even pushing Samoa close today should be a source of tremendous pride.

On Torrealba, Samoan head coach, Seilala Mapusua, agrees. “Chile were brilliant last week [in the 42-12 defeat by Japan],” he said. “They are playing in their first World Cup and we know they are going to be really passionate and very good in the contact area.

“Their half-back, Marcelo Torrealba, I thought he was fantastic last week and was a real threat, as was their full-back. Also their forward pack, we know they’re going to be a physical team, they like to throw the ball around, quite similar to us, so if we’re not at our best we could get found out.”

Mapusua’s counterpart, Uruguayan Pablo Lemoine, says his aim is “to build the soul of a team” with his Chile side.

“The objective was always to build something,” he said. “At first, it was a project, then it became a team and then an idea, the soul of a team and hopefully that can transmit something.

“There are so many people watching rugby in Chile, and that was something considered elitist. We always wanted to transcend the sport and I think we did it. We achieved, probably, the greatest triumph in recent years.”

