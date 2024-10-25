Samoa loss still rankles - England captain Williams

[BBC]

ABK Series first Test: England v Samoa

Venue: Brick Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 October Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, live text and online radio commentary on BBC Sport website & app

England captain George Williams reflects on Sunday's first Test match with Samoa and the painful memories of World Cup heartbreak two years ago.

Even now, two years on, the memories of England's World Cup semi-final against Samoa are tough to recall.

As we prepare for a massive Test series with Samoa over the next fortnight, all those thoughts and feelings have come back into the mind.

Even though the team will have changed, we still owe them one - rightly so. It won't be a massive drive for us but it will be something we'll use to motivate the group. Not that we'll need too much motivation.

That was the toughest loss I've had in my career. I've obviously lost big games - Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals - but that one was a little bit different.

It was an opportunity to go to a World Cup final, and to get beaten in 'golden point' was pretty devastating.

Especially on home soil, it was more special with the family being there. I thought we were going to go on and win it. But it wasn't meant to be.

It took me a while to watch that game back. It's horrible when you know what's going to happen at the end.

Opponents Samoa packed with elite players

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will now represent his Samoan heritage, having previously been a regular for New Zealand [Getty Images]

One thing we definitely know is that it will be a 'Test' match. Both teams are stacked.

They've got some unbelievable players in there. If you look at most NRL teams, in the top two or three players there is a Samoan player. So we understand what we're up against.

When it comes to their superstars, I played against Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jarome Luai plenty of times, but it's always exciting when you play against the best.

We saw in the World Cup, we played really well and beat them convincingly [in game one at Newcastle] when we scored 60 points.

But, then we had a little bit of an off-day and got stung in that semi, so we've got to be good every time.

I love it because you're playing against the best players - that's what you want to do.

We're representing our game, our competition and England rugby league against some of the best in the world.

For the fans, there are two good grounds there too. Wigan's a massive rugby town and same with the city of Leeds. I love playing at Headingley.

With the history we've had with Samoa over the past couple of years, hopefully people are inspired to come along and watch both teams going at it.

An unwanted birthday and family support

I've got a big birthday in between the two Test matches. Not that I'm talking about it. I don't want to mention the number.

I feel old these days when I am playing with lads who are 21. I don't actually feel old in myself but it's them who make you feel like it.

It's like when you mention an old footballer at training and the lads like Josh Thewlis and Matty Nicholson don't have a clue. Mind you, they were probably six at the time.

As for the family, all is good. Both my kids are growing up fast. One's three and is like an teenager already and the little lad is nearly one.

They're definitely coming to the Wigan game, which is home for me - and as the Leeds one is a day game too, they should be coming to that as well.

Warrington finish drives 2025 hunger

I've had a couple of weeks to prepare for the internationals, after Warrington's season finished at the play-off semi-final stage. My body is feeling good at least.

We've made massive improvements on where we've been in previous years and Sam Burgess has been really good for us since coming in as head coach.

Ultimately we did fail in not winning a cup or the Grand Final but we've built some good foundations. People who watch Warrington now know what they're going to get, whereas in previous years we've been very inconsistent.

I'm gutted we didn't do what we wanted to do but next year there are no excuses. We've had a year under Sam, and we know what he wants from us - so we should start the season running not walking. I think we lost a few games this year at the start of the season as we were working out a few things.

Overall, though, he's changed the club. It's the most positive feeling I've experienced since I've been at the club and the most positive mood about the group.

Branching out in the media

I had to put my suit on for the Grand Final rather than my boots after we didn't make it, as I did some television work.

These days, I do enjoy the punditry side. If you'd asked me a couple of years ago I'd have said "no chance!" But since I've got a bit older and matured a bit, got a bit more comfortable speaking, I am getting into it.

I wouldn't mind doing a bit more of it and to do it at the Grand Final was great. Driving in, I was a bit gutted I wasn't playing but obviously once I was there I enjoyed working on the TV side.

I've not even watched it back yet, but a few people I spoke to said I did OK so I'll take that.