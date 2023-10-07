Samoa coach accuses Rugby World Cup referees of 'unconscious bias' after painful England defeat

Samoa came within a whisker of a deserved victory over England - Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Seilala Mapusua, the Samoa head coach, claimed that referees are still guilty of “unconscious bias” against so-called ‘tier two’ nations after his side lost 18-17 to England in Lille.

Mapusua was responding to a question on the game’s penalty count, which saw Samoa penalised 14 times to England’s nine.

Andrew Brace, the referee, also showed a yellow card to Tumua Manu in the 66th minute. While the Samoa centre was serving 10 minutes in the sin-bin, England scored the try that ultimately won the game.

Asked whether his players needed to work harder to adjust to the interpretations of elite referees, Mapusua pointed out that plenty of his charges were already familiar with those officials.

“The guys in the blue jerseys play in the same tournaments as the guys in the white jerseys,” said Mapusua, who has overseen Samoa since 2020. “Maybe referees need more time with referees. Do referees have an unconscious bias when tier two sides play tier one sides? A lot of the guys are [club] team-mates.

“I believe there is [unconscious bias]. I believe there has been in the past. I don’t think it’s anyone’s fault; it’s what I’ve seen in our game for I don’t know how many years; since I was playing.”

Michael Alaalatoa, the Samoa captain and tighthead prop, concurred with that sentiment.

“I agree with what coach is saying,” said the Leinster front-rower. “From what I’ve seen, from all Pacific Nations, you need to make the most of every opportunity to get an outcome. If you don’t, it’s going to cost you. I’d say yes.”

Mapusua rued two close calls while Samoa were leading 14-8 shortly before half-time, first when full-back Duncan Paia’aua’s finish was called back from a knock-on following a sliced England clearance and then when Nigel Ah Wong was forced into touch.

“If we’re able to score those tries in that first half, if we nail those two [moments] it becomes a very different game in terms of energy and momentum,” said Mapusua, who hinted that Samoa were not overly troubled by their opponents’ attack.

“By not scoring those, it gives England energy and momentum. They were able to grind away and get the points they needed.

“Losing a player to the bin didn’t help because we didn’t feel that threatened on our line when they were throwing everything at us.”

