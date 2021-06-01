Sammi Giancola and Fiancé Christian Biscardi Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, Spark Split Rumors

Christian Biscardi/Instagram

Have Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and fiancé Christian Biscardi gone their separate ways?

The Jersey Shore alum and her beau sparked breakup rumors this week when fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Biscardi, 31, also appears to have deleted all photos of Giancola, 34, from the past two years, while Giancola's last photo with Biscardi dates back to March 2020.

The last mention of Biscardi on Giancola's YouTube account is from December, when she shared a video of their favorite holiday traditions.

Giancola and Biscardi could not immediately be reached for comment.

The pair began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Though they planned to wed in 2020, their plans were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Us reported.

Giancola first announced the news of their engagement on Instagram in March 2019 with a photo of Biscardi on a bent knee as he slid a ring onto her finger.

"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness," she wrote alongside the pic. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness."

Biscardi commented on her post, "I love you and I'm equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put a ring on it 76,000 times a day!"

He also posted the same photo on his own page, writing: "I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here's to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi."

A year later, in March of 2020, she told followers that she had said "yes" to a wedding dress.

While she didn't reveal any more details on her gown style, the former reality TV personality made a subsequent YouTube video where she took fans inside the boutique and interviewed Castle Couture's Bridal Manager to give women tips for finding the perfect dress for their big day.

Since her time on Jersey Shore, Giancola has mostly stayed away from the spotlight. Unlike her former castmates, Giancola chose not to come back for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot of the popular show, saying she wanted "to avoid potentially toxic situations."