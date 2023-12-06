Samir Shah to be appointed as next chair of BBC

Photograph: Juniper TV

The veteran TV executive Samir Shah is to be appointed as the next chair of the BBC, the Guardian understands.

Shah, 71, who has previously served as non-executive director at the broadcaster, is expected to have his appointment announced on Wednesday.

The BBC referred inquiries to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, which has been approached for comment.

Shah would succeed Richard Sharp, who resigned as BBC chair in April after he breached rules on public appointments in connection to a secret £800,000 loan made to Boris Johnson.

An investigation by the UK commissioner of public appointments concluded Sharp had broken the rules by failing to declare his link to Johnson’s loan, creating a “potential perceived conflict of interest”.

The investigation also found that Johnson – when he was prime minister – had personally approved Sharp’s appointment as BBC chair, while the individuals running the supposedly independent recruitment process for the job had already been informed that Sharp was the only candidate whom the government would support.

Shah would take up the post at a challenging time for the BBC. The culture secretary, Lucy Frazer, in effect confirmed this week that the broadcaster would receive a below-inflation increase to the licence fee.

The £159 annual fee has been frozen for two years, and if it were to increase in line with inflation it would go up by about £15. During an interview round on Monday, Frazer said this was unlikely to happen.

Shah was critical of the BBC during his time as non-executive director, saying in 2008 that the “One BBC ethos” unwittingly created a “monolithic posture that makes it appear anti-competitive”.

His views were contained in an essay, called The BBC, Viewed from Inside and Out, in a book, The Price of Plurality, published in 2008.

In the essay, Shah raised the question of whether the BBC should be the sole beneficiary of the licence fee in future.

Shah, the chief executive of production company Juniper TV, was born in Aurangabad, India, and moved to England in 1960. He has a geography degree from the University of Hull and a doctorate from the University of Oxford.