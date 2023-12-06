Samir Shah set to be announced as new BBC chairman, sources claim

Samir Shah has a 40-year career in TV and has worked across several positions at the BBC

Samir Shah is set to be announced as the new chairman of the BBC, sources claim.

The 71-year-old veteran TV executive will take over from Richard Sharp, the former Goldman Sachs banker who resigned earlier this year, the Financial Times reported.

BBC board member Dame Elan Closs Stephens became the acting chair of the broadcaster following Mr Sharp’s resignation.

Mr Shah, whose television career spans four decades, was previously the non-executive director of the BBC, as well as serving as the head of current affairs.

The decision could be announced on Wednesday afternoon, the paper reported. The appointment is a political one, and won’t come from the corporation itself.

Mr Shah’s appointment, if announced, will have to be signed off by the Prime Minister first.

The role of the BBC chair is to act as an intermediary between the corporation and government ministers, and the chair can often be critical of the broadcaster’s news coverage, size and budget.

Mr Shah has previously criticised the BBC’s scale as a “monolithic posture that makes it appear anti-competitive”.

Dame Elan Closs Stephens became the acting chair of the broadcaster following Richard Sharp’s resignation - AARON CHOWN/PA

Mr Sharp, the former chairman ,was forced to resign earlier this year after being found to have broken rules on public appointments by failing to disclose his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson.

An investigation into Mr Sharp’s appointment found he had “failed to disclose potential perceived conflicts of interest” to the cross-party panel of MPs which scrutinised the process.

In a resignation statement, Mr Sharp conceded he had broken the rules but said the breach was “inadvertent and not material”. He said he had decided to quit in order to “prioritise the interests” of the broadcaster.

Other candidates up for the job, according to the Financial Times, include Dame Elan who is popular within the BBC.

However, she was recently forced to defend the broadcaster’s position to ministers over how the BBC describes Hamas and its reporting on the Israel-Gaza war, which has been heavily criticised.

Many other candidates reportedly declined to put their names forward to ministers amid expectations that the role would involve considerable firefighting over the next few years.