Samford dominates W. Carolina 85-71 in Southern Conf. play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Demetirus Denzel-Dyson scored 21 points and Triston Chambers nailed five from long range for 15 as Samford dominated Western Carolina 85-71 in Southern Conference action on Saturday night.

Denzel-Dyson drilled 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Chambers missed just two field goal attempts, hitting 5 of 7 from distance. Alex Thompson and Eric Adams added 13 points apiece for Samford (6-10, 2-1).

The Bulldogs shot 54 Percent (26-48) from the floor while limiting Western Carolina to 25-of-61 shooting (41 percent). The Catamounts made two more from distance but Samford scored 14 more from the line.

Samford led 42-29 at the break. Chambers and Denzel-Dyson opened the second half with back-to-back treys as the Bulldogs pushed their advantage to 59-47 midway of that period.

Matt Halvorsen had 21 points for Western Carolina (6-9, 2-1), which will return home for three straight conference games.