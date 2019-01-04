Samford coach after altercation with official: 'A guy like that stepping at me is not realistic'

Samford head coach Scott Padgett was involved in a verbal altercation with an official in their overtime loss to ETSU on Thursday, which resulted in what he felt was the official “stepping” at him. (AP Photo/Shawn Millsaps)

Late in the second half of Samford’s 81-72 overtime loss to East Tennessee State on Thursday night, Samford coach Scott Padgett got into it with an official after a brief scrum on the court.

Play was stopped with 1:57 left in regulation on Thursday in Johnson City, Tennessee, for officials to review the previous play — a heated encounter between Samford’s Josh Sharkey and ETSU’s Lucas N’Guessan, which just resulted in a common foul.

While both teams were at their benches, Padgett and the official, Karl Hess, were still yelling back and forth. Suddenly, Hess was right up in Padgett’s face.

Here's Karl Hess going after Scott Padgett pic.twitter.com/hMAM9PgBTL — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) January 4, 2019





According to the Johnson City Press, Padgett then started motioning and yelling at Southern Conference Commissioner John Iamarino, who was in attendance at the game, before Hess was walked away by a Samford player and play resumed.

While it’s unusual to see an official actually make a move toward a coach in a game the way Hess did, no matter the intentions, Padgett was surprised for a different reason: His size.

"Are you stepping to me right now?" TENSE moment tonight between official and Samford head coach, leading to some great postgame sound pic.twitter.com/kAUNdmxeb8 — Kane O'Neill (@WJHL_Kane) January 4, 2019





“I literally said, ‘Are you stepping to me right now?’ That’s what I said,” Padgett said after the game, via WJHL’s Kane O’Neill. “That’s what I think is hilarious. It’s not a real world out there because a guy like that stepping at me is not realistic. I mean, if we’re out on the street, he’s running the other way just if he sees me walking by. This ain’t a threat. I’m 6-foot-9, probably 280 right now. Not a lot of people step to me. I think it was kind of an unprofessional move.”

ETSU held on in overtime to grab the nine-point win, spoiling Samford’s 17-point comeback to force the extra period.

And though we may not ever know exactly what was said in that heated encounter, it’s probably safe to assume that it wasn’t a friendly conversation based on Padgett’s comments.

