Samford Bulldogs face the Michigan State Spartans, aim for 4th straight win

Samford Bulldogs (4-1) at Michigan State Spartans (3-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Michigan State.

Michigan State went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 20-15 overall. The Spartans averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Samford is third in the SoCon with 18.4 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 6.6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press