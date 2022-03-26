Same-sex couple's fertility treatment on hold as private clinic holds out for more government funding

·5 min read
This couple says they&#x002019;ve spent much of the past year doing a number of expensive tests and now are in limbo, as they wait for their fertility clinic to resume offering intrauterine insemination treatments. (Chlo&#xeb; Ranaldi/CBC - image credit)
This couple says they’ve spent much of the past year doing a number of expensive tests and now are in limbo, as they wait for their fertility clinic to resume offering intrauterine insemination treatments. (Chloë Ranaldi/CBC - image credit)

The women look at each other with reassuring smiles before they launch into their story.

Their dream is to become parents, and to have a child of their own.

But while they knew that as a same-sex couple, that journey would come with challenges, they never expected to be caught up in a conflict between the government and the private fertility clinic where Sarah is to be artificially inseminated.

"I feel helpless. I feel I don't have any solutions." said Sarah. (CBC has agreed to use pseudonyms for Sarah and her partner Maria, because they worry revealing their true identities could affect their chances of having a baby with the clinic's help.)

"We come from two great families. We both have siblings. We have friends who are lesbian couples that have had kids," said Sarah. "I think it's just the greatest gift of life, and having that almost ripped away from me is horrifying."

She and Maria, who have been together for years, did their research before starting the process to be inseminated at Clinique Ovo. They said the clinic had a good success rate, and they had read positive reviews online before starting the process.

But in November, after the CAQ government's 2020 legislation on assisted procreation came into effect, most private fertility clinics put in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and artificial insemination treatment on hold in a dispute over the fees Quebec's health insurance board (RAMQ) was prepared to pay for these services.

The clinics succeeded in negotiating an increase in the fee RAMQ pays for a round of IVF treatment, from $3,900 to $6,600, and resumed offering IVF.

However, RAMQ held the line on what it was prepared to pay for costs associated with artificial, or intrauterine, insemination (IUI), which can run to about $800 per cycle.

Under the new law, RAMQ will pay for up to six rounds of IUI treatment.

At least two clinics — Clinique Ovo and Procrea Fertility's clinic in Gatineau — didn't resume offering IUI, as they argued the cost of providing a round of treatment is higher than what RAMQ is prepared to pay.

Consequently, some patients have been left in limbo: Sarah and her partner already spent thousands of dollars on tests at the clinic and were set to begin their first round of intrauiterine insemination when Clinique Ovo suspended those treatments.

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

"We ended up in this situation where we were held hostages, where we couldn't proceed," said Maria. "This created a lot of psychological strain."

"I don't think a lot of people talk about that or understand that. But emotionally and psychologically, this has been really difficult for both of us."

Maria said they could change clinics, but that is difficult after having already invested so much money in the process at Clinique Ovo.

'Disproportionately affects' lesbians, says LGBT+ advocate

Mona Greenbaum, executive director of the Montreal-based LGBT+ Family Coalition, says her group has been fielding many calls from lesbian couples since private clinics put services on hold. She said the conflict over fees is causing many people undue stress.

"Why hasn't the government negotiated this with the clinics before the law came into effect?" asked Greenbaum.

"The clinics are using patients as negotiation tools."

"The LGBTQ community is in the middle. We're being hurt, by the lack of action by the government — and lack of empathy on the side of the clinics," said Greenbaum.

Chlo&#xeb; Ranaldi/CBC
Chloë Ranaldi/CBC

The couple says they're holding tight.

They don't want to start all over, especially because the suspension of IUI services by some private clinics has created long waits in the public sector.

"Why don't they resume service and then retroactively charge the government for the discrepancies for all the inseminations to find a solution?" Sarah asks.

Clinic, Health Ministry blame one another

The clinic says under RAMQ rules, it's not possible to charge patients the true cost of its service and wait to be reimbursed by RAMQ later.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Clinique Ovo said the clinic had hoped the issue of IUI fees would be resolved at the same time as the private sector came to an agreement over the fees for IVF treatments.

"At present, the Quebec government unilaterally made the decision to impose a below-market fee for these treatments and force clinics to operate at a low cost," said Chloé Plenet, who speaks for Clinique Ovo and The Fertility Partners, the company that owns the clinic.

Discussions between Quebec's federation of medical specialists (FMSQ), the group representing obstetricians and gynecologists (AOGQ) and the government are underway in the search for a solution, said the clinic.

"We urge the government to immediately open negotiations due to the urgency of the situation and quickly work towards a lasting solution for the sake of patients," said Plenet in the statement.

Marjorie Larouche, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said the ministry is disappointed that some clinics have suspended their IUI service, despite the strides the government has taken in making assisted procreation more accessible.

"It is important to mention that the choice to offer the services or not to offer the services insured by this program belongs to each private clinic," she said in a statement.

None of this helps Sarah and Maria right now, as they wait for a break in the impasse.

"There have been many, many sad nights and tears and trying to raise ourselves up again," said Maria, "in order to continue with our dream of having a family."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko