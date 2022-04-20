Same city, different day: Watch ANOTHER alligator cross the road in Venice, Florida

The hits just keep coming for Venice, Florida.

Two days after a viral alligator sighting on Easter, residents of the scenic Gulf Coast city got another scare.

“WALKERS BEWARE!” reads a warning on Facebook video posted by the Venice Police Department of a “massive alligator” crossing the road Tuesday evening.

In the clip, you see a patrol car in front of an alligator taking its time crossing a road while passersby look on — from a safe distance.

A different picture on the FB post shows the reptile chilling in a drainage ditch.

Venice Police Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson told the Miami Herald that Tuesday’s gator is probably different than the one seen strolling around on Sunday — it was spotted in a different section of town, about nine miles away.

“It’s mating season, so they’re everywhere,” she said, adding that trappers were not called because the animal would have likely been destroyed. “We like to keep them in their habitat.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, an alligator is considered a nuisance if it’s at least four feet long and “believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.”

Anderson wants residents to be vigilant in the scenic Sarasota County town that carries the same name as the famed Italian floating city.

“You have to be careful out there because they’re on the move,” she said. “This is a pedestrian friendly community and we have an older populace out at all times of the day. You don’t want to get near a gator at all.”

