Samchem Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SAMCHEM) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Samchem Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SAMCHEM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Samchem Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = RM100m ÷ (RM593m - RM255m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Samchem Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Samchem Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Samchem Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 30%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 135%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Samchem Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 43%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Samchem Holdings Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 47% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Samchem Holdings Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

Samchem Holdings Berhad is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

