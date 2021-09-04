Sambhavna Seth Gets Into a Fight With Cops At Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral

Television actress Sambhavna Seth went to attend actor Sidharth Shukla’s funeral with her husband Avinash Dwivedi on Friday. She entered into a fight with a policeman at the Oshiwara crematorium of Mumbai where many TV actors and celebrities were present for the cremation of Sidharth Shukla. Sambhavna lost her cool after a policeman allegedly manhandled her husband Avinash.

In the videos that went viral on social media Sambhavna can be seen shouting at policemen. In one video Sambhavna can be seen standing at the gate of the crematorium with her husband and friends. A group of policemen have surrounded her. As she walks away a policeman can be seen holding Avinash by his T-Shirt. Then a scuffle broke out between them and the policeman pushed Avinash by putting his hand on Avinash’s face, as seen in the video.

Sambhavana lost her cool after this and rushed towards the policeman. Pointing towards Avinash, one of his friends shouted at the policeman asking why he touched his friend. Sambhavna pulled her husband towards herself.

Avinash tells the policeman that he had hit him but the policeman refutes the allegation. Amidst all this Sambhavna continues arguing with the policemen. She asked the policeman how he could hold her husband’s t-shirt.

After watching this video, fans are supporting Sambhavna on social media. One of the users wrote that if the people are in police lines it doesn’t mean that they can do whatever they want to, they are not bosses and can’t hit anyone. Another user wrote “How could he hit him?” A third user blamed the policemen for doing whatever they wanted.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTWzO02oLnn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Actor Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 at the age of 40 following a heart attack. The actor’s last rights were performed in the presence of his family and friends on September 3.

