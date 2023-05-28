Sambaa K'e, N.W.T., prepares for worst as nearby wildfire grows

A file photo from 2021 of a lightning-caused fire in the Dehcho region of the Northwest Territories. A wildfire has been growing larger and closer to the community of Sambaa K'e. (N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources - image credit)

The N.W.T. government is sending additional firefighting resources to Sambaa K'e as a nearby wildfire has grown in size.

The lightning-caused fire is about 40 kilometres south of the community and is around 98,000 hectares in size, according to an update by N.W.T. Fire on Facebook.

Sambaa K'e is a community of under 100 in the Dehcho, about 150 kilometres south of Fort Simpson. It's only accessible by road in the winter months.

N.W.T. Fire wrote that a values protection specialist is en route to the community and that crews are working with the community on safeguards.

Sambaa K'e resident Danna Payne says people are prepared, but not too concerned just yet.

"They started with the fire break and people are just taking caution and packing bags just in case," she said.

Payne said pamphlets have been distributed and people are aware of what the evacuation plan is.

Although the fire is close, Payne said the wind has been blowing from the north, meaning the air quality has been good in Sambaa K'e throughout Sunday.

Fellow Sambaa K'e resident Yvonne Jumbo said she's heard from some Elders who are concerned about the fire, but she said it's still far enough away that she herself isn't worried.

But Jumbo said this is one of the hottest spring's she's experienced, which is affecting the community in various ways.

"When you go in the bush, you hardly see any water," she said.

"When you go up the river along the shore, there's a lot of rocks sticking up, so nobody went up the river this spring, no spring hunt."