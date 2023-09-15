From the Samba to Sweets, Aurora’s Multicultural Festival shines a light on the world

Cultures that call Aurora home will find some sweet time in the spotlight on September 23 as the Town of Aurora hosts its annual Multicultural Festival.

Set to take place at Town Park from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., the Festival serves as a kick-off to Culture Days (September 22 – October 15) and will feature music and dance representing the cultures of Ukraine, Egypt, China and more, fall soup kits, and the chance to sample delicious desserts from all around the world.

“We’re super-excited about this year’s festival and we’re focusing on food, dance and activities,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “In the past, we’ve celebrated a global food staple, but this year, Erin on our team came up with the idea of celebrating desserts from all around the world. We’ll be providing a sweet and cultural dessert palate through the whole morning – free samples while quantities last.

“In addition to that, once again we’ll have vibrant back-to-back cultural dance performances on the stage representing a whole host of cultures and we’ll be kicking off the day with a really fun event: a tiny circus show. We have a few circus performers coming with a really cute show because circus themes are actually in a variety of continents as well.”

A celebration of food won’t be limited to desserts. As the Multicultural Festival will take place alongside the Aurora Farmers’ Market in Town Park, the Market is also getting in on the act.

“Their vendors will have products from a while variety of cultures as well, whether it is prepared food or [ingredients] you can purchase,” says Ware. “We will also, by pre-registration only, be selling fall soup kits, which will come with four servings of each of the three different soups with the main ingredients coming from the Farmers’ Market.”

Soup varieties include Mexican corn soup, minestrone from Italy, and a South African butternut squash soup.

“Each of these soups has a really unique history,” says Ware, “and each of them will have the historic context as well as the cultural context.”

Throughout the day, a number of groups, what Ware describes as “community partners,” will host interactive and hands-on programs throughout the park, including the Aurora Cultural Centre and the Aurora Museum & Archives.

“It’s a great way to showcase the community groups while providing an interactive activity which is supportive of the multicultural theme,” says Ware. “For the children, there are inflatables and we will have those in abundance!”

For organizers, there is not one element that excites them more than another, but Ware says the dancing that fills the stage each year, and the people who get up on their feet to dance along with the performers in front of the bandshell, is always a highlight.

“We’re celebrating full movement and rhythm, which is different than putting a band up on the stage,” she says. “It’s an open canvas of activities and you can really imagine what kind of vibrant movement will be on the stage. When you come to the event and see the stage a little barer than normal, it cleans your mental mindscape which I think makes it all that more mesmerizing when the dancers take the stage.

“This is the official kick-off for Aurora’s Culture Days and what better way to kick this off than with vibrant colour and vibrant energy, and this will be just a small sample or taste of all the different cultural activities that will be available in Aurora during Culture Days, all produced by our cultural partners.”

For more on this year’s Multicultural Festival, including how to reserve your soup kit, visit aurora.ca/multiculturalfestival.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran