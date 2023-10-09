Samaritans warn Jeremy Hunt that suicide rates are the same as 20 years ago in funding call

Jeremy Hunt

The charity Samaritans has warned Jeremy Hunt that suicide rates are the same as 20 years ago in an urgent call to ring-fence “life-saving” funding at the Autumn Statement

A total of 5,219 people in England died by suicide in 2021 – the latest statistics available – which equates to around 10.5 deaths in every 100,000 people.

The proportion of suicides was the exact same in 2001, analysis by the charity found, although it has been both higher and lower during the intervening years.

Lockdown caused children’s mental health to deteriorate with suicide taking more lives than Covid, while Age UK told the Covid Inquiry there had been “much higher rates of depression, self-harm and suicide” among the elderly.

“The stark truth is that suicide rates in England now are the same as they were 20 years ago,” wrote Julie Bentley, chief executive of Samaritans, in a letter co-signed by 24 leading mental health charities and organisations.

The charities welcomed last month’s announcement of a five-year “suicide-prevention strategy”, which aims to reduce rates of suicide, but have called for it to backed by £77 million of funding in order to replicate the £38 million provided over the past three years plus inflation.

Young female suicide rates increasing

Ms Bentley said the strategy “cannot happen without resources and long-term investment”. The previous funding as part of the NHS Long Term Plan in 2019 provided dedicated support for suicide prevention over three years, but “is set to run out in a matter of months”.

“Most areas have already come to the end of their funding, and in March 2024 all of this money is due to end”, the letter said.

Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 and women under 35. The number of young women ending their own life rose by the fastest rate since records began in 2021 in a trend NHS chiefs have described as “significant”.

Sean Duggan, chief executive of the NHS Confederation Mental Health Network and one of the co-signatories, has said the rise was “likely to be linked to the increase in rates of self-harm and mental disorder in this group”.

The letter, which was signed by Mind, Young Minds, the Royal College of Psychiatrists and 21 other groupd, recognised the commitment Jeremy Hunt has historically shown to suicide prevention.

“We have always appreciated your personal commitment to making a difference on the issue of suicide prevention, evidenced most recently by your announcement in the Spring Budget 2023 of a £10 million fund to support the crucial work of suicide prevention charities,” Ms Bentley wrote.

“Renewal of the local funding in the Autumn Statement will demonstrate that the government is truly serious about reducing deaths by suicide.”

Jacqui Morrissey, assistant director of influencing at Samaritans, said: “Vital local suicide prevention funding is set to run out in a matter of months and the Autumn Statement is a critical opportunity for life-saving government investment.”

The Treasury and Department of Health have been approached for comment.

