Samardzic targeted by Milan after Fenerbahce, Lazio and Nottingham Forest interest

Milan are the latest contenders for Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, who is also linked with Fenerbahce, Lazio and Nottingham Forest.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are turning their focus towards the Serbia international as a cheaper alternative to AS Monaco man Youssouf Fofana.

While one target would cost around €25m, the other can be secured for just under €20m including add-ons.

Samardzic on radar of several clubs

Samardzic is also younger than Fofana and eager to move on from an Udinese side that struggled to avoid relegation last season.

He has Serie A experience, having come to Udinese in the summer of 2021 at a cost of just €3m from RB Leipzig.

His contract only runs to June 2026, which also attracted interest from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old already has something of a chequered history on the transfer market, as Inter had agreed everything with Udinese and he underwent a medical, only to suddenly demand more money on personal terms.

This enraged the Nerazzurri, who abandoned the whole transfer.

Samardzic was also very close to Napoli only for that to fall apart too.