Samantha Woll updates: Detroit police release suspect without charge

A suspect arrested over the killing of Samantha Woll has been released by police in Detroit without charge, his attorney says.

Detroit police announced the suspect’s arrest earlier this week, the first major development in the investigation since Woll was found brutally murdered at her home in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighbourhood on 21 October.

The unnamed man, who reportedly knew Woll, was released on Friday, his attorney Allison Kriger told the Detroit Free Press.

An “ambiguous statement” the suspect made to police is being probed by investigators, according to the Detroit News.

Under Michigan state law, criminal suspects must be charged within 72 hours of their arrest.

Ms Kriger did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent. Detroit police are yet to confirm his release, and did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities believe Woll was attacked inside her home and then stumbled out before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Police have said they have not found any evidence linking the shocking killing to antisemitism.

Detroit Police Chief James White stressed earlier this week that the arrest did not “represent the conclusion of our work in this case”.

Samantha Woll's final text before stabbing revealed

22:00

The slain community leader’s sister Monica Woll Rosen delivered a eulogy at her funeral where she told mourners that Samantha Woll’s final text was a heart emoji sent to a friend.

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll's final text before stabbing death revealed

Murder suspect's 'ambiguous statement' to police

21:33

A suspect who was arrested and released without charge over Samantha Woll’s murder made an “ambiguous statement” to police, according to the Detroit News.

The unnamed suspect, who reportedly attended Woll’s funeral, was released on Friday after a 72 hour deadline to charge them lapsed.

Citing four sources, the Detroit News reported that police are continuing to probe the suspect’s statements for irregularities.

Police have not commented on the suspect’s released, but Chief James White said earlier this week that the arrest was encouraging but did not bring their investigation to an end.

21:11

A suspect arrested over the killing of Samantha Woll has been released by police in Detroit without charge, his attorney says.

The unidentified man, who reportedly attended Woll’s funeral, was arrested on Tuesday before being released on Friday, his attorney Allison Kriger told the Detroit Free Press.

Under Michigan state law, criminal suspects must be charged within 72 hours of their arrest.

What was the motive?

20:00

A motive in Woll’s murder has yet to be established. The possibility of a home invasion has been ruled out.

Detroit police corporal Dan Donakowski said during an update on Sunday that Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime. He said that investigators had found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched, according to ClickOnDetroit.

Chief White said on 23 October that his department is seeking a suspect believed to have acted alone, and noted he didn’t think there was a threat to the community at large. He also asked the public to be patient and not jump to conclusions as evidence is reviewed and processed.

“We are not in the position to discuss [details,]” Chief White said. “There are certain factors that are only shared by the suspect and our investigators.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information to reach investigators at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

What do we know about the stabbing?

19:00

Law enforcement said that police received a 911 call reporting a person lying on the ground unresponsive around 6.30am on 21 October.

When officers arrived at the scene, they followed a trail of blood that led them to Woll’s residence.

Woll was stabbed multiple times inside her home, Chief James White said on 23 October. It is believed she then stumbled outside the house and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk.

The chief said there was no evidence of forced entry at Woll’s home and there were no signs that she tried to defend herself.

He added that investigators are trying to establish a timeline of the days and hours leading to Woll’s death.

Woll was last seen attending a wedding on the evening of 20 October, which she left at around 12.30am.

“By all accounts, she was not in any discomfort, she was her normal pleasant self,” Chief White told reporters.

Surveillance footage in the neighbourhood does not point directly at residences, making it difficult for investigators to determine who was in the vicinity of Woll’s home around the time she was killed. However, the video could be used to determine travel routes, Chief White said.

Who was Samantha Woll?

18:00

Woll has led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit since 2022.

She has been remembered by loved ones as a leader who worked to unite people through her interfaith work. Dawud Walid, president of the Council on American Islamic Relations’s Michigan chapter, called Woll’s death a “tragic loss” and praised her efforts to unite the Jewish and Muslim communities in Detroit.

“We are troubled by the apparent homicide of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” Mr Walid said in a statement. “We also send our sincere condolences to her family and friends and to the Detroit Jewish community as a whole for the tragic loss.”

According to a 2017 article by The Detroit Jewish News, Woll was “instrumental in the founding of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit,” an alliance that helps build bonds between Jewish and Muslim youth.

“By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world,” the article read.

More than 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral, the Detroit Free Press reports. Senator Stephanie Chang and AG Nessell were among the attendees who delivered heartfelt eulogies during the service.

“Sam did more for our community, our state, our world, our lives in her short time here on Earth than most will ever accomplish in 1,000 lifetimes,” Ms Nessel said in her eulogy, according to The New York Times.

What we know about the suspect

17:00

In short, not much.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that they had taken a suspect into custody -- but they did not name the person, nor did they release the charges.

On Thursday, ClickOnDetroit reported that the suspect was a man.

Detroit Police Chief James White told the outlet that his team will “go where the evidence takes us.”

“I don’t want to characterize this as a complete investigation,” he said of the arrest. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re gonna do it.”

16:31

Just a mile from the Michigan synagogue that she had led since last year, Samantha Woll’s lifeless body was found in the early morning hours of 21 October. Outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood, Detroit police officers followed a trail of blood to the disturbing scene.

The brutal stabbing of the beloved president at Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue shocked the local community and city officials, who remembered her as a beacon of light in the community who sought to build bridges between Jews and Muslims.

Andrea Blanco delves into the case for The Independent.

15:30

Just a mile from the Michigan synagogue that she had led since last year, Samantha Woll’s lifeless body was found in the early morning hours of 21 October. Outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood, Detroit police officers followed a trail of blood to the disturbing scene.

The brutal stabbing of the beloved president at Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue shocked the local community and city officials, who remembered her as a beacon of light in the community who sought to build bridges between Jews and Muslims.

Two days after the murder, Police Chief James White declared that few details about the investigation would be shared publicly to protect the probe. He said the killing was not believed to be motivated by antisemitism, and that persons of interest were being looked at.

Andrea Blanco reports.

What was the motive?

15:00

A motive in Woll’s murder has yet to be established. The possibility of a home invasion has been ruled out.

Detroit police corporal Dan Donakowski said during an update on Sunday that Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime. He said that investigators had found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched, according to ClickOnDetroit.

Chief White said on 23 October that his department is seeking a suspect believed to have acted alone, and noted he didn’t think there was a threat to the community at large. He also asked the public to be patient and not jump to conclusions as evidence is reviewed and processed.

“We are not in the position to discuss [details,]” Chief James White said. “There are certain factors that are only shared by the suspect and our investigators.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information to reach investigators at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

14:46

A suspect arrested over the killing of Samantha Woll has been released by police in Detroit without charge, his attorney says.

The unidentified man, who reportedly attended Woll’s funeral, was arrested on Tuesday before being released on Friday, his attorney Allison Kriger told the Detroit Free Press.

Under Michigan state law, criminal suspects must be charged within 72 hours of their arrest.

Michigan State Sen Stephanie Chang issued a statement following Woll's death

13:00

Like many friends and community members, I am glad to know that law enforcement has made progress in this investigation and have a suspect in custody for the killing of our friend Samantha Woll.



I am grateful for the many hours of work that the Detroit Police Department, FBI and… pic.twitter.com/ugLQ53JJQE — Stephanie Chang (@stephanielily) November 8, 2023

11:30

In photos: the scene of the crime

Police tape blocks access near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Police tape restricts access to the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

10:00 , Mike Bedigan

Samantha Woll, 40, was stabbed multiple times inside her home, Chief White said on 23 October. It is believed she then stumbled outside the house and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk.

The chief said there was no evidence of forced entry at Woll’s home and there were no signs that she tried to defend herself.

He added that investigators are trying to establish a timeline of the days and hours leading to Woll’s death.

Woll was last seen attending a wedding the evening before, which she left at around 12.30am.

“By all accounts, she was not in any discomfort, she was her normal pleasant self,” Chief White told reporters. Police have also rejected the theory that her death was a hate crime, pointing to an Israeli flag that was left untouched in her home.

WATCH: Rep Elissa Slotkin, Woll's former boss, talk about the tragedy

08:01

Last night, I had the chance to speak with @jrpsaki about Sam Woll and the legacy she leaves behind in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/mhticp9dVT — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 24, 2023

Community fundraiser in honour of Samantha Woll passes $4000

06:00

Samantha Woll was a wonderful soul who spent her whole life working to uplift others and build bridges across communities. She was a Metro-Detroit native and brought people together. She helped build bridges and advocated for peace and dialogue between different social, political, and religious groups.

Sam was so passionate about unity and bringing people from different faiths together. She believed that by having important – and sometimes difficult – conversations, we could empathize and better understand each other. We could bring more harmony into the world.

As of Friday evening the fundraiser has already garnered over $4,000.

Friend recalls Woll's vibrant personality

04:00

Samantha Woll was attending a wedding mere hours before her fatal stabbing.

Woll, the beloved president at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was her “normal, positive, pleasant” self. She left the ceremony shortly after midnight, but nothing about her demeanour could have predicted the horrific attack she would endure in the following hours.

“She was happy, she was having fun,” Michigan State Senator Stephanie Chang, a close friend of Woll, told Fox’s LiveNow. “My last memories of her will always be really happy and positive.”

Samantha Woll's friend recounts slain synagogue leader's final hours

Who was Samantha Woll?

02:00

Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.

She has been remembered by loved ones as a leader who worked to unite people through her interfaith work. Dawud Walid, president of the Council on American Islamic Relations’s Michigan chapter, called Woll’s death a “tragic loss” and praised her efforts to unite the Jewish and Muslim communities in Detroit.

“We are troubled by the apparent homicide of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” Mr Walid said in a statement. “We also send our sincere condolences to her family and friends and to the Detroit Jewish community as a whole for the tragic loss.”

According to a 2017 article by The Detroit Jewish News, Woll was “instrumental in the founding of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit,” an alliance that helps build bonds between Jewish and Muslim youth.

Friday 10 November 2023 22:14

What was the motive?

A motive in Woll’s murder has yet to be established. The possibility of a home invasion has been ruled out.

Detroit police corporal Dan Donakowski said during an update on Sunday that Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime. He said that investigators had found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched, according to ClickOnDetroit.

Chief White said on 23 October that his department is seeking a suspect believed to have acted alone, and noted he didn’t think there was a threat to the community at large. He also asked the public to be patient and not jump to conclusions as evidence is reviewed and processed.

“We are not in the position to discuss [details,]” Chief White said. “There are certain factors that are only shared by the suspect and our investigators.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information to reach investigators at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Friday 10 November 2023 21:14

WATCH: Rep Elissa Slotkin, Woll's former boss, asked for a moment of silence in honour of Sam Woll

Tonight, I asked my colleagues to join me in honoring Sam Woll with a moment of silence. She had a profound faith in humanity and a passion for interfaith relations – something that is more important than ever right now. pic.twitter.com/WnJTDibK4T — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 2, 2023

Friday 10 November 2023 20:14

Woll's final text before stabbing, revealed

Authorities in Detroit continue investigating 40-year-old Woll’s murder on 21 October as it emerged on Monday that several “persons of interest” are being interviewed by law enforcement.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Woll was attacked inside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood and then stumbled out of her residence before collapsing on the sidewalk, leaving behind a trail of blood that led investigators to the disturbing scene.

The slain community leader’s sister Monica Woll Rosen delivered a eulogy, sharing with mourners that Woll’s final text was a heart emoji sent to a friend.

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll's final text before stabbing death revealed

Friday 10 November 2023 19:14

"36 Under 36"

In January 2017, Sam Woll was named one of Detroit Jewish News’s “36 under 36.”

“She was instrumental in the founding of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit — a grassroots collective of young adults of both faiths who gather in partnership to learn, celebrate and build community together,” the outlet wrote.

“By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world,” the outlet added.

Friday 10 November 2023 17:31

Michigan Attorney General, Woll's former boss, remarks on her death

I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone. pic.twitter.com/gIYRP4USaj — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) October 21, 2023

Friday 10 November 2023 13:00

Did Woll leave the wedding alone?

The 40-year-old attended a wedding the night before and returned home from the wedding at about 12.30am, investigators have said; her body was found hours later around 6.30am in her yard.

Police said they found no signs of forced entry into Woll’s residence. They have also rejected the theory that Woll’s death was a hate crime, as an Israeli flag that’s hanging on a wall of her home was left intact.

CNN reported that investigators are treating her death as arising from a domestic dispute. All of this begs the question of whether she left the wedding alone?

Friday 10 November 2023 05:15

Neighbours share freaky incident that occurred right before Woll's murder

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, told Fox News that her car was parked just 200 feet away from Woll’s home — and she and her husband have since notified law enforcement. When asked about the incident as he delivered updates on Monday, Chief White said that his office would be investigating the reports and whether it is connected to Woll’s murder.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that there are no updates in that regard.

“It’s very family friendly here ...,” the woman said, noting that she and her husband have lived in the neighbourhood for three decades. “There are a lot of families and playgrounds. We’ve been down here since 1992 and nothing like this has ever happened. Something this violent, it’s scary.”

Friday 10 November 2023 01:15

What we know about the stabbing

Weeks after Woll’s stabbing, mystery is still swirling around exactly what happened. It seems we know more about what didn’t happen in this case than exactly what did.

Detroit Police Chief James White said there was no forced entry at the home of Samantha Woll, who was murdered on 21 October.

She is believed to have been attacked between 12.30am and 6.30am, when her body was found.

Investigators have also dismissed the idea that her murder was a hate crime, citing a large Israeli flag in her home that was still intact.

Thursday 9 November 2023 23:15

The clock is ticking...

On Wednesday, authorities announced they took someone into custody -- no other details, including charges, have been released.

Under Michigan law, a suspect can only be detained for 72 hours. This adds some pressure onto the police, who are already not on favourable terms with the public.

Many social media users have accused the investigators of moving too slowly -- Woll’s fatal stabbing occurred on 21 October -- and of not being transparent enough.

Thursday 9 November 2023 22:15

WATCH: Suspect arrested in connection to synagogue president Samantha Woll's death

Thursday 9 November 2023 21:15

A disturbing incident occurred just before Woll's death, neighbours reveal

Neighbours of Woll have since come forward with reports that the two driver-side tires on their white Mercedes were slashed when they returned home on Sunday after leaving town for the weekend.

“It’s very family friendly here ...,” the woman said, noting that she and her husband have lived in the neighbourhood for three decades. “There are a lot of families and playgrounds. We’ve been down here since 1992 and nothing like this has ever happened. Something this violent, it’s scary.”

Samantha Woll's neighbour reveal disturbing incident around time of murder

Thursday 9 November 2023 21:03

Investigators are at a 'critical juncture' in the case

Samantha Woll Case Update:



At this time, the details of the investigation must remain confidential including the name of the suspect. Investigators are at a critical juncture in this case and are working tirelessly toward bringing this matter to closure. pic.twitter.com/x7uBryGEzp — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 9, 2023

Thursday 9 November 2023 20:15

ICYMI: What happened to Samantha Woll

Samantha Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She previously worked as an aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

She was found dead outside her Detroit home 21 October -- just hours after returning from a wedding, investigators said.

Given her position in the community, the theory her death was a hate crime has circulated but was ultimately rejected by police. Authorities noted that they came across a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched, indicating something else could have motivated the attack.

On 8 November, weeks after Woll was killed, Detroit Police Chief James White announced that a suspect had been taken into custody for Woll’s murder; the suspect has not been named, and the charges have not been released.

Thursday 9 November 2023 19:15

'No evidence' suggests Woll's death was a hate crime

Detroit police corporal Dan Donakowski said during an update on Sunday that Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime.

Cpl Donakowski said in a statement that investigators had found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched.

Woll, a former aide to Democratic Rep Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel, had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.

Thursday 9 November 2023 18:15

The latest from Detroit Police Chief James E. White

As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll. While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case.

The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain. Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation.

Thursday 9 November 2023 17:15

What was the motive?

A motive in Woll’s murder has yet to be established. The possibility of a home invasion has been ruled out.

Detroit police corporal Dan Donakowski said during an update on Sunday that Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime. He said that investigators had found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched, according to ClickOnDetroit.

Chief White said on Monday that his department is seeking a suspect believed to have acted alone, and noted he doesn’t think there is a threat to the community at large. He also asked the public to be patient and not jump to conclusions as evidence is reviewed and processed.

“We are not in the position to discuss [details,]” Chief White said. “There are certain factors that are only shared by the suspect and our investigators.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information to reach investigators at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Thursday 9 November 2023 16:15

A chilling final text to Samantha Woll, revealed

The grieving sister of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll has revealed her final text before she was stabbed to death on 21 October.

“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, also revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death.

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll's final text before stabbing death revealed

Thursday 9 November 2023 15:15

Who was Samantha Woll?

Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.

She has been remembered by loved ones as a leader who worked to unite people through her interfaith work. Dawud Walid, president of the Council on American Islamic Relations’s Michigan chapter, called Woll’s death a “tragic loss” and praised her efforts to unite the Jewish and Muslim communities in Detroit.

“We are troubled by the apparent homicide of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” Mr Walid said in a statement. “We also send our sincere condolences to her family and friends and to the Detroit Jewish community as a whole for the tragic loss.”

According to a 2017 article by The Detroit Jewish News, Woll was “instrumental in the founding of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit,” an alliance that helps build bonds between Jewish and Muslim youth.

“By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world,” the article read.

More than 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral on Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reports. Senator Stephanie Chang and AG Nessell were among the attendees who delivered heartfelt eulogies during the service.

“Sam did more for our community, our state, our world, our lives in her short time here on Earth than most will ever accomplish in 1,000 lifetimes,” Ms Nessel said in her eulogy, according to The New York Times.

Sen Chang also said that Woll had devoted her time to listening to Muslim and Jewish members of her community following the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Woll’s sister Monica Woll Rosen shared with mourners how the slain synagogue president “fought for everyone.”

“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death, according to The New York Post.

“That was you, Sam,” Ms Woll Rosen added. “You didn’t even ask. You just sent flowers and signed 10 other people’s names because you knew it would make the receiver happy — and the others would have wanted to say happy birthday if they knew it was your birthday.

Thursday 9 November 2023 14:20

A Michigan State Sen Stephanie Chang makes a statement following suspect's arrest:

Like many friends and community members, I am glad to know that law enforcement has made progress in this investigation and have a suspect in custody for the killing of our friend Samantha Woll,” said Sen. Chang. “I am grateful for the many hours of work that the Detroit Police Department, FBI and Michigan State Police have dedicated to this case so far and remain hopeful as police continue to build the case that will bring justice for Samantha and her family.

Nothing will be able to bring Sam back to us, but some sense of closure and justice is within reach. I encourage community members and friends to continue to uplift Sam’s memory and her many contributions to our society. Let us continue to wish her family peace, strength and love during this very challenging time. May Sam continue to inspire us and may her memory be a blessing.

'She acted with profound solidarity,' Samantha Woll's friend says

Thursday 9 November 2023 14:00

In an opinion piece published on Monday The Jewish Daily Forward, Rabbi Alana Alpert wrote that Woll had been planning a Muslim-Jewish dinner in the weeks that preceded her death.

“That request really epitomized her: always thoughtful, always building welcoming and diverse communities, always acting from profound solidarity,” Alpert wrote.

Alpert also touched on the speculation surrounding Woll’s death, asking the community not to jump to conclusions and wait until the investigation is concluded.

Authorities said earlier this week that Woll’s stabbing is not believed to have been motivated by anti-Semitism.

'She fought for everyone'

Thursday 9 November 2023 12:04

Samantha Woll’s sister Monica Woll Rosen shared with mourners how the slain synagogue president “fought for everyone.”

“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death, according to The New York Post.

“That was you, Sam,” Ms Woll Rosen added. “You didn’t even ask. You just sent flowers and signed 10 other people’s names because you knew it would make the receiver happy — and the others would have wanted to say happy birthday if they knew it was your birthday.”

Suspect arrested more than two weeks after Samantha Woll's Detroit murder

Thursday 9 November 2023 10:03

The 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood on the morning of Saturday 21 October.

Samantha Woll stabbing: suspect arrested over two weeks after Detroit murder

Crime scene where Samantha Woll found fatally stabbed

Thursday 9 November 2023 07:58

Police tape blocks access near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Police tape restricts access to the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday 9 November 2023 14:35

The latest from Detroit Police Chief James E. White

As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll. While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case.

The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain. Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation.

Prosecutors have 72 hours to bring charges against suspect

Thursday 9 November 2023 06:03

Prosecutors in the Samantha Woll case have 72 hours in the state of Michigan to bring charges against the suspect they have behind bars or release them.

Samantha Woll's neighbour reveals disturbing incident around time of murder

Thursday 9 November 2023 04:01

A couple who lives near the home where a Detroit synagogue leader was killed over the weekend has revealed a disturbing incident that occurred around the time of the murder.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette neighbourhood in the early morning hours of Saturday. Police officials said that it is believed she was attacked inside the home and walked to the street before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Samantha Woll's neighbour reveal disturbing incident around time of murder

Suspect arrested in Samantha Woll murder

Wednesday 8 November 2023 20:31

WATCH: Investigation ongoing into killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

Thursday 26 October 2023 23:30

Synagogue plans community gathering to honour slain president

Thursday 26 October 2023 17:30

The Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue announced plans to celebrate slain president Samantha Woll’s life on Friday.

“Before Shabbat, come together to grieve, share stories, and be in community as we remember Sam,” the congregation wrote in a Facebook post. “Sam loved Shabbat, and being together on Shabbat is a way to honor her memory, “

There will be a candle lighting at 6.30pm on Friday.

Samantha Woll remembered for her interfaith work

Thursday 26 October 2023 14:00

The Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations called her death a “tragic loss,” noting interfaith work with Woll’s congregation.

That included a prayer vigil for the victims of the deadly 2018 attack on a Pennsylvania synagogue.

“We are troubled by the horrific murder of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” said Dawud Walid, the Muslim advocacy group’s executive director, in a Saturday statement.

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death in her home. Police have no idea why

Thursday 26 October 2023 11:30

Authorities in Detroit believe that 40-year-old Samantha Woll was attacked inside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood.

Woll, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue, left a trail of blood as she stumbled outside of her home and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk.

The Independent's Andrea Blanco reports:

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death at home. Police have no idea why

Police say it is confident antisemitism was not motive in Woll's killing

Thursday 26 October 2023 09:30

A motive in Woll’s murder has yet to be established. The possibility of a home invasion has been ruled out.

Detroit police corporal Dan Donakowski said during an update on Sunday that Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime. He said that investigators had found a large Israeli flag in Woll’s home that was left untouched, according to ClickOnDetroit.

Chief White said on Monday that his department is seeking a suspect believed to have acted alone, and noted he doesn’t think there is a threat to the community at large. He also asked the public to be patient and not jump to conclusions as evidence is reviewed and processed.

“We are not in the position to discuss [details,]” Chief White said. “There are certain factors that are only shared by the suspect and our investigators.”

Detroit community mourns the passing of synagogue leader Samantha Woll

Thursday 26 October 2023 07:30

Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022

Thursday 26 October 2023 05:30

She has been remembered by loved ones as a leader who worked to unite people through her interfaith work. Dawud Walid, president of the Council on American Islamic Relations’s Michigan chapter, called Woll’s death a “tragic loss” and praised her efforts to unite the Jewish and Muslim communities in Detroit.

“We are troubled by the apparent homicide of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” Mr Walid said in a statement. “We also send our sincere condolences to her family and friends and to the Detroit Jewish community as a whole for the tragic loss.”

According to a 2017 article by The Detroit Jewish News, Woll was “instrumental in the founding of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit,” an alliance that helps build bonds between Jewish and Muslim youth.

“By extending her hand and creating space for connection between Muslims and Jews, she has exemplified the values of healing the world,” the article read.

'She was a source of light,' Michigan Governor says about Samantha Woll

Thursday 26 October 2023 03:30

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer paid tribute to Woll.

“My heart breaks for her family, her friends, her synagogue, and all those who were lucky enough to know her. She was a source of light, a beacon in her community who worked hard to make Michigan a better place,” she said in a statement.

Authorities believe Samantha Woll was attacked inside her home

Thursday 26 October 2023 01:30

Authorities in Detroit said Woll’s body was found just outside her home on Saturday morning after someone called officers to alert them of a person lying on the ground unresponsive.

“While at the scene, police officers observed a trail of blood leading officers to the victim’s residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred,” Cpl Dan Donakowski said.

Police Chief James White said that investigators believe Woll was attacked inside her home and she then stumbled out and eventually collapsed on a sidewalk.

Woll, 40, had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.

Friend of Samantha Woll says slain synagogue president had been organizing

Wednesday 25 October 2023 23:30

In an opinion piece published on Monday The Jewish Daily Forward, Rabbi Alana Alpert wrote that Woll had been planning a Muslim-Jewish dinner in the weeks that preceded her death.

“That request really epitomized her: always thoughtful, always building welcoming and diverse communities, always acting from profound solidarity,” Alpert wrote.

Alpert also touched on the speculation surrounding Woll’s death, asking the community not to jump to conclusions and wait until the investigation is concluded.

Authorities said earlier this week that Woll’s stabbing is not believed to have been motivated by anti-Semitism.

WATCH: Detroit police say it is close to arresting the suspect in Jewish leader's killing

Wednesday 25 October 2023 21:20

Samantha Woll's neighbour reveals disturbing incident around time of murder

Wednesday 25 October 2023 18:30

A couple who lives near the home where a Detroit synagogue leader was killed over the weekend has revealed a disturbing incident that occurred around the time of the murder.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette neighbourhood in the early morning hours of Saturday. Police officials said that it is believed she was attacked inside the home and walked to the street before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Samantha Woll's neighbour reveal disturbing incident around time of murder

Slain synagogue president sent heart emoji to friend hours before stabbing death, sister says

Wednesday 25 October 2023 17:00

The grieving sister of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll has revealed her final text before she was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Authorities in Detroit continue investigating 40-year-old Woll’s murder on 21 October as it emerged on Monday that several “persons of interest” are being interviewed by law enforcement.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Woll was attacked inside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood and then stumbled out of her residence before collapsing on the sidewalk, leaving behind a trail of blood that led investigators to the disturbing scene.

Woll, the president at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was laid to rest on Sunday during a service with more than 1,000 in attendance, including city and state politicians whom she had worked with. The slain community leader’s sister Monica Woll Rosen delivered a eulogy, sharing with mourners that Woll’s final text was a heart emoji sent to a friend.

“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, also revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death, according to The New York Post.

Friend of Samantha Woll recounts slain synagogue leader's 'happy, fun' final hours

Wednesday 25 October 2023 15:30

Just hours before she was found stabbed to death on the sidewalk outside of her Detroit home on Saturday, 40-year-old Woll attended a wedding where she celebrated with friends, authorities previously said.

Woll, the beloved president at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was her “normal, positive, pleasant” self. She left the ceremony shortly after midnight, but nothing about her demeanour could have predicted the horrific attack she would endure in the following hours.

“She was happy, she was having fun,” Michigan Senator Stephanie Chang, a close friend of Woll, told FOX’s LiveNOW. “My last memories of her will always be really happy and positive.”

Sen Chang and Woll attended the University of Michigan together and had grown closer in the years that followed through their community work. Woll, who worked as a former aide in Michigan Attorney General Danna Nessel’s reelection campaign last year, was also part of Sen Chang’s campaign.

Synagogue leader had tried to cheer up friend with text message before she was killed

Wednesday 25 October 2023 14:00

The final text message sent by Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll has been revealed before she was found murdered outside her home on Saturday.

Speaking at her funeral service on Sunday, Woll’s family said that she had sent a heart emoji to a friend “just because”.

Not long later, at around 6.30am on Saturday morning, the 40-year-old leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue was found stabbed to death at her home.

Police close to naming suspect in Samantha Woll death investigation

Wednesday 25 October 2023 13:00

Investigators have identified several people of interest in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue president but would not talk about their connections to the woman during a press conference Monday.

Authorities found 40-year-old Samantha Woll’s body outside her home early Saturday after a caller told police about a person lying on the ground.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said police know Woll — who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue — attended a wedding Friday night and that she left the celebration around 12.30am.

He said there was no sign that anyone forced their way into her home and investigators believe Woll was stabbed inside before stumbling into the yard.

“We have a number of people that give us interest. We are just short of calling one of the people a suspect,” he said, adding that investigators believe a suspect “acted alone.”

WATCH: Detroit police say it is close to arresting the suspect in Jewish leader's killing

Wednesday 25 October 2023 12:00

Authorities probing Woll's stabbing ask for patience as investigation unfolds

Wednesday 25 October 2023 11:00

The FBI is aware of the incident, and “will assist the Detroit Police Department as requested,” the agency said in a statement to CNN.

Detroit Police Department Chief James E White urged the public not to draw any conclusions until more facts were gathered.

“Understandably, this crime leaves many unanswered questions. This matter is under investigation, and I am asking that everyone remain patient while investigators carefully examine every aspect of the available evidence,” he said in a statement.

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death in her home. Police have no idea why

Wednesday 25 October 2023 10:00

Just a mile from the Michigan synagogue that she had led since last year, Samantha Woll’s lifeless body was found in the early morning hours of Saturday. Outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood, Detroit police officers followed a trail of blood to the disturbing scene.

The brutal stabbing of the beloved president at Isaac Agree Downtown synagogue has shocked the local community and city officials, who have remembered her as a beacon of light in the community who sought to build bridges between Jews and Muslims.

Few details about the murder will be released in order to protect the investigation, Chief James White said during a press conference on Monday, but the evidence suggests that the killing was not motivated by antisemitic sentiments.

The Independent's Andrea Blanco reports:

Synagogue leader Samantha Woll was stabbed to death at home. Police have no idea why

Neighbour says her tires were slashed around time of Samantha Woll's murder

Wednesday 25 October 2023 09:00

A couple who lives near the home where a Detroit synagogue leader was killed over the weekend has revealed a disturbing incident that occurred around the time of the murder.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death at her home in the Lafayette neighbourhood in the early morning hours of Saturday. Police officials said that it is believed she was attacked inside the home and walked to the street before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Authorities have yet to name a suspect in the investigation, but Chief James White said during a press conference on Monday that several “persons of interest” are being interviewed. Neighbours of Woll have since come forward with reports that the two driver-side tires on their white Mercedes were slashed when they returned home on Sunday after leaving town for the weekend.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, told Fox News that her car was parked just 200 feet away from Woll’s home — and she and her husband have since notified law enforcement. When asked about the incident as he delivered updates on Monday, Chief White said that his office would be investigating the reports and whether it is connected to Woll’s murder.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that there are no updates in that regard.

Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll's murder not motivated by antisemitism, police say

Wednesday 25 October 2023 08:00

Detroit police corporal Dan Donakowski said during an update on Sunday that Woll’s death is being investigated as a homicide but there is no evidence suggesting the murder was a hate crime.

The Independent's Andrea Blanco reports:

Detroit synagogue leader's murder not motivated by antisemitism, police say

'She fought for everyone'

Wednesday 25 October 2023 07:00

Samantha Woll’s sister Monica Woll Rosen shared with mourners how the slain synagogue president “fought for everyone.”

“You sent hearts to cheer people up and let them know you’re thinking of them — because you cared,” Ms Woll Rosen said, revealing that a friend of her late sister had received flowers from her on the day of her death, according to The New York Post.

“That was you, Sam,” Ms Woll Rosen added. “You didn’t even ask. You just sent flowers and signed 10 other people’s names because you knew it would make the receiver happy — and the others would have wanted to say happy birthday if they knew it was your birthday.”

WATCH: Jewish leader Samantha Woll laid to rest

Wednesday 25 October 2023 06:00

What have police revealed about Samantha Woll's stabbing?

Wednesday 25 October 2023 05:00

Law enforcement said that police received a 911 call reporting a person lying on the ground unresponsive around 6.30am on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they followed a trail of blood that led them to Woll’s residence.

Woll was stabbed multiple times inside her home, Chief James White said on Monday.

It is believed she then stumbled outside the house and eventually collapsed on the sidewalk.

The chief said there was no evidence of forced entry at Woll’s home and there were no signs that she tried to defend herself.

He added that investigators are trying to establish a timeline of the days and hours leading to Woll’s death.

Governor mourns death of beloved community leader

Wednesday 25 October 2023 04:00

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer paid tribute to Woll.

“My heart breaks for her family, her friends, her synagogue, and all those who were lucky enough to know her. She was a source of light, a beacon in her community who worked hard to make Michigan a better place,” she said in a statement.