Samantha Prabhu Reacts to Rumours of Her Relocating to Mumbai

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, actor Samantha Akkineni dismissed speculations that she is relocating to Mumbai. Of late, there have also been a number of rumours about Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya's divorce.

During the AMA, a social media user asked her, "Are you really moving to Mumbai?" To which the actor reportedly said, "I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily.”

While several reports have claimed that the star couple - Samantha and Naga - have separated after nearly four years of marriage, there has been no official comment from either them.

Rumours of Samantha and Naga's separation grew after Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts. When asked about her relationship status in a recent media interview, the actor refused to speak about it and said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well."

