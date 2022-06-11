Samantha Cristoforetti: The astronaut taking TikTok to new heights

Ashleigh Swan & Tom Gerken - BBC Click
·5 min read
Samantha Cristoforetti working at the International Space Station
Samantha Cristoforetti has built a huge following on TikTok after making videos on board the ISS

Samantha Cristoforetti holds the record for longest uninterrupted spaceflight by a European astronaut - but you may know her for another bit of history.

She is the first person to make a TikTok video on board the International Space Station (ISS).

Cristoforetti has become a star on the social-media site, where her videos have had millions of views.

Italy's first female astronaut is using her second space mission to help TikTok reach the final frontier.

Cristoforetti first travelled to space in 2014, spending 199 days on board the ISS - then the record for the longest mission in space by a woman, although that has since been broken by Peggy Whitson, in 2017, and subsequently Christina Koch, in 2019.

The European Space Agency astronaut returned in April 2022 and has been doing so in front of a growing crowd.

One particular video, made in memory of Douglas Adams, author of the seminal sci-fi series The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, has picked up more than 17 million views on TikTok.

In the video, Cristoforetti shows viewers how a wet towel behaves in weightlessness, while declaring she is "a hoopy frood who always knows where her towel is" - a well-known quote among Hitchhikers fans.

The Italian has been making these jokes since she first went into space. Her initial mission was Nasa's 42nd expedition to the ISS. No prizes for guessing the theme, but you may be impressed by the official poster she tweeted.

Space is big. Really big.

Cristoforetti is currently part of the ISS's Minerva mission - named after the Roman goddess of wisdom and arts, in honour of "the sophisticated craftsmanship of the men and women all over the world who make human spaceflight possible".

She is part of a crew of four who set off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 27 April in a SpaceX Dragon capsule. They are the fourth crew to travel to the ISS in a SpaceX vehicle.

At the time of writing, her TikTok video detailing the process from launching to settling in at the ISS has received 1.2m views.

When she's not lighting up the internet with her punchy videos, Cristoforetti is working 12-hour days on maintenance and scientific research.

One of her projects is to understand how ovarian cells function in a microgravity environment. And although it is at a preliminary stage, she believes the experiment could be beneficial to people on Earth.

"When you understand how that biology functions, then potentially you have a path to also develop targeted drugs and medical interventions to improve that function," she said.

"One of the big focuses on the space station right now is to develop and mature technologies to do with life support - keeping humans alive in the environment of space.

"We have legacy equipment that's been on the space station functioning fairly well for a couple of decades now. But there is also a drive to develop the next generation of such equipment that needs to be more compact, more efficient, more robust, and need less maintenance."

Her working day also includes mandatory exercise time, as long periods in space pose a risk to astronauts' health and can even lead to bone loss.

You won't be surprised to hear by now that Cristoforetti has a TikTok for that, too.

Deep Thought

Cristoforetti believes that within the next decade more people will be travelling beyond Earth's atmosphere.

"I'm confident that we will also see space agencies setting their eyes on beyond low earth-orbit targets, specifically smaller spaces, such as the moon surface," she said.

But back within the boundaries of Earth, Cristoforetti has some words of advice for aspiring astronauts.

She told the BBC "it takes so much good luck" to become an astronaut, and she believes all astronauts are "incredibly grateful and cognisant of that privilege".

During a recent campaign to select a new class of astronauts, there was a conscious effort to "reach out to young women to make sure the pool of applicants... was [as] diverse as possible".

"I wouldn't say that it's an environment that is in any way hostile to women," Cristoforetti added. "So it's really just about finding a path and studying the right thing.

"It's especially a good idea to study a stem subject - science, technology, engineering and maths - even medicine, and then find a way into the industry."

Samantha Cristoforetti and Jaime Amor practicing yoga moves
Cristoforetti, with colleague Jaime Amor, has been practising yoga moves

And for even younger aspiring astronauts, Cristoforetti has set herself an additional workout challenge in space.

The astronaut will be practising yoga on the ISS, something children on Earth will be able to watch and participate in.

Surely only a matter of time before Cristoforetti releases a space yoga video on TikTok? Hopefully, she won't keep us waiting too long for the answer to that ultimate question.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Isle of Man TT: 'We all know the risks', says racer after five deaths lead to calls for ban

    Five people have been killed while racing at this year's Isle of Man TT event - but one rider has told Sky News that everyone participating in the race knows the risks. Michael Russell, a rider who spends his working life with the Royal Air Force, said there had been "tragic accidents", adding: "Everyone enters the races with the knowledge of this happening... it's a risk that we all take." The deaths follow a two-year break in the race around the mountain course, and take the total number of motorcycle and sidecar fatalities on the course to 265 since 1911.

  • Isle of Man TT: Father and son die competing in race - taking number of rider deaths to five

    Five riders have now been killed while racing at this year's Isle of Man TT event. The latest riders to die were a father and son team competing in a sidecar race. Roger Stockton, 56, was driving and his son Bradley, 21, was in the passenger seat.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Lehkonen scores in OT, Avalanche sweep Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Oilers learned plenty of lessons this spring. And a team looking for a playoff breakthrough finally did just that. Edmonton fought back from a 3-2 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings in seven games in the opening round before disposing of the Calgary Flames in five to advance to its first Western Conference final in a generation. The Oilers are now also keenly aware they'll need to give even more if the once-proud franchise is going to reach its ultimate goal. Artturi Lehkonen s

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Uguak hits game-winning 3 as Stingers complete comeback over River Lions for 3rd straight win

    Aher Uguak nailed a walk-off three-pointer during the Elam Ending to lift the defending champion Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions with a 79-77 road victory on Monday night in CEBL action at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont. Edmonton completed the comeback after trailing 45-39 at the half and 69-63 entering the Elam Ending, with the target score set for 78. Brody Clarke led the team with 18 points, while hometown product Jordan Baker posted a double-double with 13 rebounds

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. The Warriors play the Boston Celtics Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coac

  • President Macron reveals what told Mbappé to convince him to stay at PSG

    The French president told regional French press that he advised Kylian in a totally 'informal' way about staying at the Parisian football club.

  • Watch CEBL: Saskatchewan Rattlers vs. Hamilton Honey Badgers

    Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Saskatchewan Rattlers (2-2) and the Hamilton Honey Badgers (4-1). Coverage from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ont., begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below. CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview:

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • CF Montréal signs technical head Renard to extension 'for an indefinite period'

    MONTREAL — Major League Soccer club CF Montréal announced Thursday it has reached a new deal with Olivier Renard to head its technical team "for an indefinite period." The team says Renard will serve as vice-president and chief sporting officer and will sit on the organization's executive committee. He will continue to report directly to president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais. Montreal's entire technical team, which includes the coaching staff, technical staff, therapy staff and d

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast