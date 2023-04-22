Samantha Cameron: ‘I have to remind David to steer clear of the Aldi middle aisle’

Samantha Cameron - Clara Molden

Every morning, Samantha Cameron wakes up at 5.45am to the soothing tones of Radio 4’s Farming Today. Her first activity of the morning used to be Ashtanga yoga, but these days she’s too busy. “I know a lot about milk yields,” she says, setting down two glasses of water on the eight-seater catering dining table she bought as a temporary stopgap when the Camerons abruptly left Downing Street seven years ago and moved into the house that will, in the minds of the tabloids, forever be in Notting Hill but is actually in north Kensington.

There’s a similar 12-seater in the basement. “The idea was to test-drive them both, see which size worked best, and buy a smart version,” she explains. Samantha still hasn’t found the time. “I could work every day and it still wouldn’t be enough – that’s the reality of running your own business”.

The past couple of years have been particularly challenging. Steering Cefinn, the fashion label she set up in 2017, through the pandemic and the changing post-lockdown landscape was not a walk in the park. Then there was the Greensill lobbying scandal that engulfed her husband (in which it was revealed that the former prime minister had tried to secure government loans for a now-collapsed finance company). David Cameron’s brother Alex, died, aged 59, of cancer last month. And their eldest daughter, Nancy, aged 20, left home for university to study fine art.

The Camerons have two other children – Arthur, 17, and Florence, 12. Their first child Ivan, tragically died in 2009. Samantha, as one of eight siblings who, despite their different parentage, are all close, found Nancy’s departure hard. They speak every other day.

The dissonant murmur from those who say they love the clothes she designs for Cefinn but can’t bring themselves to buy them because of her husband’s hand in Brexit doesn’t particularly bother her. Being part of a huge family trained her to tune-out noise – she can work anywhere, including their kitchen breakfast bar. But I think it also means she can ignore negativity. “One thing you have to develop if you’re married to someone in politics is a thick skin. Not everyone’s going to like you, or your husband.

“What does irk me is when people assume I’m some kind of rich dilettante dabbling in business,” she says. “I’m deadly serious about building a credible, decent British business.”

The Camerons leaving Downing Street in 2016 - David Rose

At the end of last year, when money for young enterprises was hard to come by, she raised an additional £1.2 million from investors, which she has used to hire more staff (she now has 20, although she remains the sole designer) and to produce more stock.

As a child she was always trying to sell stuff – and in adulthood succeeded. Under her creative stewardship, Smythson, where she worked for two decades, went from a slightly quaint, top-drawer stationery company to a hot leather-goods house. She thinks Rishi Sunak is doing a good job – or that’s what she says. “But if the Government really wants to help business, the be-all and end-all is getting inflation under control.” Her mother, Lady Annabel Astor, is a major business mentor of hers, whose influence extended to Samantha’s wardrobe. “My mum wore a lot of floaty boho in the 1970s and when I was in Downing Street, my style icon was Bianca Jagger, in her Studio 54 days.”

Her own children’s style she has never really been able to control, she sighs. “Florence went through a terrible pink phase and all of them insisted on wearing fancy dress a lot. One French mother at school was overhead wondering how I could let my children go out like that. I’d love to know how she stopped hers.” She then adds: “We’re not strict parents but we mind a lot about manners.”

I’ve been told not to ask about her husband or the children, but 10 minutes in, here we are chatting about both. It’s what makes her so likeable – she is categorically not a robot.

Annabel Jones, her mother, was only 21 when she had Samantha, the first of her five children from two marriages. (Sir Reginald Sheffield, Samantha’s father, had another three with his second wife). Samantha’s younger sister, Emily, is a journalist who worked at British Vogue for more than a decade and more recently edited the London Evening Standard after George Osborne stood down from that role. A serial entrepreneur, Annabel co-founded Oka, the hugely successful furniture company in 1999. “I don’t know what she did to us but three of her five children run our own businesses,” observes Samantha.

Samantha Cameron - Clara Molden

Despite her father being the 8th Baronet of Sutton Park (a Grade I listed slice of Georgian loveliness, most recently used as a location in the BBC hit series Gentleman Jack) and related, through her mother’s second marriage, to the sprawling, wealthy Astor clan, Samantha Cameron was never portrayed in the media as a latter-day Marie Antoinette, unlike Carrie Johnson, nor chippy like Cherie Blair.

Nor did she get flak for wearing more designer outfits than her immediate predecessors. She justified them by being an official ambassador for London Fashion Week – she was promoting British Fashion after all, and the media left it at that. The clothes now occupy a wardrobe in their cottage near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, too formal for her current life, although Nancy sometimes borrows them.

Probably because she is posh and prepared to enjoy the good parts, Samantha found the Downing Street years a positive experience, once she’d overcome her concerns about moving the children away from their normal lives into a First Family bubble.

“Living in 11 Downing Street was actually a highlight. It meant Dave got to see a lot of the children. He would get up at 5, start work, then pop back for breakfast and be at work again by 8. The flat there is huge, like a house within a house, and so quiet. The rooms are beautiful. In the end, the only thing the children moaned about was their bedrooms. Too big. All their friends had cosy little attics. I used to tell them, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be in tiny bedrooms soon enough’.”

So no regrets about her time there? “I think I got the wardrobe pretty right but I was terrified of public speaking. Michelle Obama I was not.”

She worshipped Michelle Obama. “She’s so charismatic and can naturally engage an audience.” Angela Merkel is “huge fun”. Cherie Blair “was really helpful whenever I asked her for advice”. Carla Bruni? “A nightmare standing next to her when you’re five months’ pregnant, but her manners are incredible and she was always on top of her brief. Also, it sounds corny, but hosting charity events at No 10 you meet the most amazing people doing it all away from the spotlight.” She pauses. “It all seems like a dream now.”

Cameron and Michelle Obama during a 2015 visit - Geoff Pugh

One of the youngest ever prime ministerial wives, she was 45 when, dressed in a swirly-patterned Roksanda dress she’d hurriedly bought online for the event, she walked out of Downing Street for the last time. She didn’t, it must be said, look distraught. Maybe, having gone part-time in her creative director role at Smythson to ensure the transition to life in Downing Street would be as smooth as possible for their young family, she was looking forward to stepping up her career again? It transpired she’d been preparing for “life outside” while still in Number 11, taking an online pattern-cutting course and hiring a teacher to help her practise.

“The whole time we were there, Dave and I were very aware that it was all going to end at some point, so we were determined to keep things as normal as possible,” she says. “The children stayed at the same schools, we kept the same friends. That was helpful because you can get paranoid deciding whether or not you can trust people.”

Despite the jokes about shepherds’ huts and golf awaydays, the Camerons appeared to be adjusting well to civvy street. Their Kensington red-brick terraced house, while nowhere as grand as the Blairs’ Georgian pile just north off Hyde Park, is airy and stylish – black Crittall wooden floors onto a juicy-looking lawn, that slightly industrial shelving from Vitsoe you see in every architect’s home, next to luxe-looking, yellow upholstered sofas she has had “forever” and a wicker armchair she bought with points earned from her Soho House membership.

There’s a Lynn Chadwick abstract print – a present from David, rather good drawings by her children, including one by her son Arthur of their two surviving chickens, next to a David Hockney print. On another shelf, there’s a Matryoshka doll with a picture of Theresa May’s face on the front (a present from a mischievous friend), one of those mini waving Queen Elizabeth ll statues with a kneeling Winston Churchill, a gold table lamp that Tom Dixon designed when he was at Habitat, and lots of books, both political and novels.

Both senior Camerons read voraciously – Samantha had problems learning and didn’t master it until she was seven. She once spent a few months teaching at a school for dyslexics, and all their children are dyslexic. Tellingly, once she finally learned to read, she would devour 10 books a week. She’s just finished Barbara Kingsolver’s excellent Demon Copperhead. Hanging in the open-plan kitchen: some David Mellor saucepans they were given for their wedding in 1996 and in the hallway, glossy black-and-white photographs of them with the children.

Their home is a perfect compendium of old, new and vintage, high and low. David Cameron, it transpires, loves to shop in Chipping Norton’s Aldi. “He’s quite good at steering away from the middle aisle [where all the plastic foot spas and other junk are] but sometimes I have to remind him. His favourite activity is food shopping and cooking with the kids.”

David Cameron and Samantha Cameron - Ricky Vigil

Hers, meanwhile, is probably browsing on vintage furniture website vinterior.co. In another life, she could be a successful interior designer – not the kind that just finds pretty cushions. She is obsessed with the mathematics of design. She’s the one who measured out their kitchen, down to the cereal drawer, which she made sure was the right height for every known brand of cereal packet.

For me, that’s a key insight into how her brain works and why she wanted to start Cefinn, which she has always said is about “problem solving”. With its intelligent edit of smart but not too expensive workwear for women aged 35 to 55, who want to come across as professional and sleekly modern (“the kind of thing I struggled to find in No 10)”, without looking corporate, the label was well received from the start.

Then came Covid, which was bad for anyone selling clothes, but breakpoint for someone selling stylish office clothes. “It definitely put a spanner in my original forecasts,” she says. “But then we pivoted. We started doing more knitwear.” One item in particular, a ribbed roll-neck became a huge bestseller and their expanded range of knits now accounts for 27 per cent of sales. She introduced more casual cotton dresses and they were a hit, too.

In the past year, she has branched into more special occasion items – the kind of pretty silk and viscose dresses you could wear with heels to a wedding – or to a Coronation. The Camerons are going. “I am really quite thrilled,” she says. “We might not be able to see much but I love Westminster Abbey – much nicer than St Paul’s. And it’s wonderful to be part of history.”

She’ll be wearing Cefinn, of course, and millinery by her friend Jess Collett. (She famously didn’t wear a hat to Kate and William’s wedding and, while Anna Wintour approved, the traditionalists turned purple).

David Cameron, Samantha Cameron, Nick Clegg and Miriam Gonzalez Durantez - ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP

“People want their clothes to work much harder these days,” she notes. “My sister Lucy [from Sir Reginald’s second marriage], who’s 11 years younger than me, wears a green Cefinn party dress to work with a jacket and flat boots and she’s always being complimented on the Tube.”

The outfit Samantha’s wearing when we meet – a navy silk skirt with a matching blouse with an attached navy tank top – is precisely the kind that can all be dressed up or down. She’s blinged it up with some chunky gold hoops from Sezane, the fashion cognoscenti’s favourite French brand, and cream Stella McCartney-esque flatform brogues that she found in Aldo – she’s a sucker for shoes, she says – but won’t pay big money for them so most of hers are from Zara or Mango. Eventually she plans to launch her own shoe line because she can see a gap for stylish shoes at the kind of prices she wants to pay. “Ultimately I’d like Cefinn to be a brand where women can come for all their style solutions”.

This summer she is launching a range of holiday dresses. But while I have never seen her without impeccably applied make-up (“I had terrible acne when I was young so I’ve always worn make-up”), she has no plans to do a Victoria Beckham and launch a beauty range.

She gets a huge kick seeing women wearing her clothes. Sophie Raworth, Fiona Bruce, the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Queen Rania of Jordan, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Amy Schumer, Olivia Colman have all been spotted in Cefinn – not that Samantha volunteers this information. She is reticent about blabbing who wears her clothes in case it looks grabby. The biggest “get” recently was Sienna Miller, fabulously stylish in Cefinn (and Max Mara and The Row) in Anatomy of a Scandal, the Netflix hit about a fictional Tory PM whose bad behaviour while he was a member of a notorious drinking club at Oxford catches up with him. “Remind you of anyone?” as Theresa May might ask.

The Princess of Wales wearing a Cefinn shirt on a visit to Glasgow in 2022 - Chris Jackson

Did Samantha watch Sienna Miller’s chic descent into cuckolded wife hell? Yes, she says, deftly steering the conversation to her latest TV addiction – Fleishman Is in Trouble, based on the piercing New York Times best-seller about a divorced middle-aged Manhattan couple. She’s a smooth operator. Through our jobs, I’ve met her many times – long before Downing Street – and although she always seems preternaturally calm, underneath, I think there’s probably quite a lot of agonising.

Once the dust of her parents’ divorce settled, the exes and their new spouses became great friends. The two families would holiday together at the Astors’ estate in Scotland with their caravan of children. “Bringing new boyfriends back to meet all these opinionated siblings was quite a test,” she says. “My first ever boyfriend spent the entire evening shaking.” David, whom she initially met through his sister Clare, passed with flying colours, of course. “He’s from a large family too.” They both love it when all the “ferally” cousins get together.

It all sounds so solid I wonder what her recipe is for a long happy marriage. “Try to remember to be kind and respectful… we’re lucky in that neither of us is confrontational. We really don’t row much. I’m argumentative but I don’t like to go to bed on a quarrel. I think when you’re one of eight you learn to be conciliatory. You have to be an observer but also know how to make yourself heard when necessary.” Both Camerons are sticklers for routine. “Without it, in a big family, mealtimes would never happen.”

Those are the upsides of being one of eight. The downsides, she says, are that you tend to be greedy. I’ve never not known her be on a diet. She is currently on the 5:2 diet. She looks extremely slender, but claims “that half-stone you put on in menopause is so much harder to shift now I’m 52. Picking off other people’s plates probably doesn’t help.”

If she looks slim, she says, it’s because of the flattering cut of Cefinn’s clothes. Neat segue. She laboured for ages over the silhouettes – Cefinn’s return rate for trousers is far lower than the industry average and sales of them have increased by 51 per cent in the past 12 months. “She’s a proper designer,” the shoe designer Rupert Sanderson once told me. “She slaves over the finishes that make the difference.”

Dresses and blouses always have exactly the right fastening so they don’t gape anywhere. She knows precisely how much each button adds to the cost, but would rather spend on them than lots of different contrasting linings. She and her team test-drive everything repeatedly and she almost always uses black or navy piping or makes sure there’s some black or navy in a pattern so that finding shoes to go with it is simple.

Last year, Cefinn posted a loss of £166,000 – a fall from the previous year on sales that had increased to £3.8 million. Building fashion brands is a long game. “You have to spend a lot of time developing your designs and you only really start to make money once you can scale up.”

In the first five months of 2023, sales are running 25 per cent ahead of the same period last year – that seems exciting but she is not getting carried away. “The best advice anyone ever gave me is to break things down into small, doable actions,” she says. “Thinking too far ahead can be intimidating. You can always find five reasons not to do something, but sometimes you’ve just got to go for it.”