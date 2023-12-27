Samantha Busch Shares Her Love for 'Seeing Christmas' Through Her Two Kids' Eyes

The family of four made the most of their holiday, indoors and outdoors

Samantha Busch/Instagram Samantha Busch and family

Samantha Busch is getting into the Christmas spirit!

On Monday, the lifestyle blogger, 37, shared a few photos from her Christmas celebrations with her husband Kyle and their two kids, daughter Lennix Key, 19 months, and son Brexton Locke, 7.

The family of four posed for an outdoor family photo, where Brexton enjoys a dirt bike and Lennix sits in a ride-in Barbie car. They then got together inside for a selfie in front of the tree and more Christmas fun.

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Nothing beats experiencing Christmas thru their eyes 🎄🎁 💚," she captioned the Instagram photo carousel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Samantha Busch Gets Creepy and Kooky with Her Family While They Celebrate an Addams Family Halloween

On Halloween, Samantha shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram of her family's costumes. Posing outside by a wrought-iron gate, Samantha dressed as Morticia Addams while Kyle went as Gomez Addams. The mom of two held daughter Lennix, who went as Wednesday Addams, while son Brexton Locke went as Cousin Itt.

The family's dog also got in on the fun, dressing as Pugsley Addams.

"Happy Halloween from the ̶B̶u̶s̶c̶h̶ Addams Family 🫰 🫰," Samantha wrote in her caption.

In May 2022, Kyle and Samantha welcomed their daughter Lennix Key via surrogate, announcing the exciting news via Instagram in a joint post.

Baby Lennix arrived at 5:12 a.m. local time, weighing 6.1 oz and measuring 20 inches at birth.

"We're beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can't wait to meet her!!!" they wrote in the caption.

Story continues

"Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕" the caption concluded.

The carousel of photos in the post showed the adorable newborn girl swaddled in pink, with a bejeweled nameplate saying "Lennix" resting on her.

Lennix also had a pink satin hair bow around her head in all the pictures except the last, which showed off her full head of dark hair.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.