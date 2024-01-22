Sam Wilson’s Captain America Finally Makes His What If…? Debut in New Season 3 Images

After spending much time with Captain Carter, Marvel’s What If…? is at long last ready to check in on the character who is actually wielding Captain America’s mighty shield in the MCU, as seen in new images from the animated anthology’s third season.

In a Monday post to X, the Marvel Studios account shared the four screenshots seen below, as a thank you to Season 2’s fans.

“From all of us at Marvel Studios, THANK YOU for watching season 2 of #WhatIf and joining us on this journey across time…space…reality,” Marvel’s X account read. “We’re excited to share this early look at some of the endless possibilities we’ll explore together in season 3 of What If…?”

Across the 18 What If…? episodes that have thus far dropped, beginning in August 2021 and as recently as Dec. 30, 2023, the animated anthology had yet to incorporate Sam Wilson’s Captain America, who officially suited up back in April 2021, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Disney+ finale. In the images above and below, Sam’s Cap is joined by a supersuited Monica Rambeau, both of whom seem to morph into “mech” versions of their heroes in the second look. (At press time, it had yet to be double-secret confirmed that MCU vet Anthony Mackie will voice What If…?‘s Sam.)

What was the animated hold-up with Sam’s Captain America, anyway?

What If…? head writer A. C. Bradley recently explained on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, “we were writing Season 2 as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier paused shooting and the scripts were being re-written because of other things…. So, we couldn’t touch it because … you let the character live in live-action first and then go play in the multiverse.”

Having made his star-spangled debut in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie’s live-action Captain “Sam Wilson” America will next be seen headlining Captain America: Brave New World, which finds Harrison Ford succeeding William Hurt as Thaddeus ”Thunderbolt” Ross and is currently penciled in to hit theaters Feb. 14, 2025.

What If…? Season 2 rolled out daily over the holidays and asked the questions: “What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?”, “What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?”, “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?”, “What If… Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?”, “What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?”, “What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?”, “What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?”, “What If… the Avengers Assembled in 1602?” and “What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?”

‘Mech’ Captain America and Monica Rambeau

Bucky Barnes and Red Guardian

Ant-Man and Red Guardian

