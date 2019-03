Sam Warburton would be ‘really surprised’ if Warren Gatland replaced Eddie Jones as next England coach

Sam Warburton says it would "really surprise" him if Wales boss Warren Gatland succeeds Eddie Jones in the England hot-seat.

And Warburton also believes the British and Irish Lions will be "desperate" for Gatland to take charge of his third tour by leading them to South Africa in 2021.

A Springboks mission would complete the set for Gatland, who is undefeated as Lions chief, having masterminded Test series success against Australia six years ago and held world champions New Zealand to a memorable drawn series in 2017.

Gatland's long reign as Wales boss will end after the World Cup later this year, and he could be a free agent when the Lions make their coaching appointment for South Africa.

The 55-year-old, whose Wales team are two wins away from marking his final Six Nations campaign with the title and Grand Slam, has also been linked to taking over from Jones - either post-World Cup or when the Australian's contract expires in 2021.

But former Wales and Lions captain Warburton, who was appointed to both roles by Gatland, said: "I don't think he would coach England.

"Not that he wouldn't want to and he wouldn't enjoy the challenge, but I just couldn't see it happening.

"He is like an honorary Welshman now! If it did happen it would really surprise me, to be honest, and I personally couldn't see it happening.

"I think the Lions would be desperate to get him back on board.

The Wales coach has been tipped to take over from Eddie Jones after the World Cup (Getty)

"They have got a new chief executive there now, and he will know probably more than anybody that you have got to keep the spine of your coaching team the same.

"They will want some continuity. They will have some continuity in the playing group, but you must have continuity from a management point of view, and who better than Warren?

"Whether he will do it or not is yet to be seen, but I think the Lions would be desperate to have him."

Warburton was Wales' last Grand Slam skipper in 2012, and a stirring victory over England seven days ago means that success against Scotland at Murrayfield next weekend and Ireland in Cardiff seven days later would mean a dream Six Nations farewell for Gatland.

Warren Gatland is undefeated as British and Irish Lions head coach (Getty)

"I think they are in a great place," Warburton added.

"I thought before the England game that if Wales won they would mean proper serious business.

"The way that they bounced back and met fire with fire. England came with this massive physical game-plan, and it was so impressive when they took that away from them. Wales are looking serious business."

Warburton also believes that Gatland left something of a calling card when he questioned England's ability to win the games that matter immediately after that 21-13 triumph.

The countries could meet in a World Cup quarter-final showdown in October, and Warburton said: "Gats is a bit more clever than the average fan will think.

"I think he has planted it in there because if it worked out that Wales played England in the World Cup, which they could, then it would be brought straight back up and the pressure would go on to the England players.

"England being England, people always expect so much. It was a clever statement by him, and maybe there is some truth in it.

"If you look over the past six years, the three biggest games we played against England - 2013, 2015 and this year, the closest you will get to a championship decider not on the final weekend - and Wales have come out on top."