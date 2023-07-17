Sam Underhill dropped from England training squad for Rugby World Cup

Dropped: Sam Underhill is not part of England’s plans for the World Cup in France (Getty Images)

Sam Underhill has been cut from England’s training squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The Bath flanker was one of only two players named in Steve Borthwick’s original party not to be retained in an updated 39-man group set to continue tournament preparations at Pennyhill Park this week following a recent warm-weather training camp in Italy.

Underhill, previously a key figure in the England back row with 27 senior international caps to his name, was omitted along with Sale prop Bevan Rodd.

Alongside the 39-man squad that reported for duty on Monday, England additionally confirmed that Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola and Jack Walker will also continue their respective injury rehabiliations at Pennyhill Park.

England travel to face Wales in Cardiff in the first of four World Cup warm-up matches on August 5, with head coach Borthwick set to name his final squad for the tournament in France two days later.

Wales then visit Twickenham for another match on August 12, with England travelling to meet Ireland on August 19 before entertaining Fiji a week later.

England are in Pool C at the World Cup and kick off their campaign against Argentina in Marseille on September 9, before further group games against Japan, Chile and Samoa.

England’s 39-man Rugby World Cup training squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints) Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), David Ribbans (Toulon), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Jack Willis (Toulouse), Tom Willis (Saracens).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (unattached), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).