I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson broke down after seeing Zara McDermott’s reaction

Sam Thompson's first TV interview since winning I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity’s winner Sam Thompson said he was in tears when he saw how his girlfriend Zara McDermott reacted to his win, saying: "It made me cry… I’m a very lucky, lucky person."

The former Made In Chelsea star revealed his sweet reaction in his first TV interview on Lorraine since being crowned the King of the Jungle in Australia, with his new best friend Tony Bellew coming runner up and Nigel Farage being placed third.

Speaking from the heart, the I'm A Celebrity winner said: "I’ve seen the clip. I haven’t turned on my phone. It made me cry. It’s my nearest and dearest in that room together. I’ve never had that amount of people support me for anything. It’s such an amazing feeling. Overwhelming. I'm a very lucky, lucky person. I owe a lot of people a lot of dinners."

Zara McDermott left her love Sam Thompson in tears with her reaction to his win. (Getty) (Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images)

Lorraine Kelly was delighted to share a lovely surprise from his girlfriend as she played him a pre-recorded video from McDermott live. In the piece to camera, McDermott said: "Sam I just wanna say I don't think the word proud cuts it anymore. The way you carried yourself in the jungle, you made everyone feel so comfortable, you brought a sparkle to that camp. You are so beautifully unique. I love you so much. I cannot wait to have you back right here. Yay!"

In a heartwarming moment, Thompson shared his sweet nickname for McDermott as he called her "my little goose". He said: "That’s the sweetest thing, she’s sent me the sweetest thing. That’s my little goose! I miss her so much. I can’t wait to get back to her. She’s been sleeping on my side. We have sides. I still don't know. I wake up and wonder if she’s still there, is it a dream? I'm very grateful that she’s in my life."

What else happened on Lorraine?

Sam Thompson won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. (ITV) (ITV)

Less than 24 hours after winning I'm A Celebrity, Thompson revealed: "I am having the best day of my life." He added: "Do you know what it’s hard not to be happy doing the experience of your dreams. I never ever thought for one minute I'd be asked to do it. I said, yes! Quickest thing I've ever said yes to."

While his love wasn't able to be there for him, his best friend Pete Wicks was able to step in. "Pete is the best mate anyone could ever ask for," he said. "He is not my wife, he’s not my son or daughter. He’s not immediate family and he’s come out here for two weeks, he's been a rock for my girlfriend who couldn’t be there, my friends, my family." He added: "He’s best friend I could ever ask for. Him being at the end of the bridge... I owe him a lot."

Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew became best friends on I'm A Celebrity. (ITV) (ITV)

In the jungle, the former Made In Chelsea star had an unlikely bromance with his idol and retired professional boxer Tony Bellew. He said: "I love him so much, he's the nicest bloke in the world." He gushed over his "gooey centre", despite having the "hardest exterior shell". He added: "I'm so grateful. He made it for me. As did Marvin and a lot of others."

The I'm A Celebrity experience as a whole was one of his happiest moments, Thompson revealed. "It's pretty easy to be happy in there because I've been a fan of it for so long," he said. "When you’re in there with proper celebrities and stuff world champion boxers, world champion jockeys, singers, actors, it’s the coolest thing in the world. Being around all these people, they can’t leave. They have to be there! It’s a very easy place to be. It’s one of the happiest I've ever been."

Even when he was doing the final eating trial, Thompson managed a smile. He would look over to Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly and he admitted: "I've seen you do this so many times and you (Ant and Dec) are holding your cards with me. It was the coolest thing. We're doing it here! It was such a cool experience."

