Sam Thompson Crowned I'm A Celebrity Winner Over Nigel Farage And Tony Bellew

Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage

Sam Thompson has become the latest star to be crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!.

On Sunday night, the former Made In Chelsea cast member was voted the new King Of The Jungle over professional boxer Tony Bellew and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Farage’s involvement in the show sparked controversy from the get-go, with many people threatening to boycott this year’s I’m A Celebrity completely, and launch night becoming the least-watched since the inaugural series more than 20 years ago.

In the end, he finished in third place, matching fellow politician Matt Hancock’s position last year.

Nigel Farage leaving the jungle on Sunday night

Tony was then named runner-up, while Sam succeeded footballer Jill Scott as this year’s I’m A Celebrity champion.

Sam first rose to prominence on the constructed reality show Made In Chelsea, and has since gone on to appear on the likes of Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and the celebrity version of The Circle.

Sam Thompson celebrates his I'm A Celebrity victory

More recently, he has also turned his hand to presenting, fronting the Love Island companion podcast The Morning After (as well as appearing as a regular panellist on spin-off show Aftersun), and landing his own show on Hits Radio.

Earlier this year, he also hosted a Channel 4 documentary about his own diagnosis with ADHD and autism.

Other stars to appear on the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! included This Morning host Josie Gibson, First Dates star Fred Sirieix and YouTube personality Nella Rose.

