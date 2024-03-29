Sam Taylor-Johnson Addresses Rumor That Husband Aaron Is Next James Bond: 'He'd Be Great'

Earlier this month, 'The Sun' reported that Aaron had been offered the role

Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'Bullet Train' film premiere

Sam Taylor-Johnson is addressing rumors that her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next James Bond!

On a recent episode of The Johnathan Ross Show, the Fifty Shades of Grey director, 57, admitted that she has a specific interest in her husband being cast in the film, The Independent reported.

“You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director,” she joked before adding, “Carry on speculating. He’d be great.”



Sam directed Aaron, 33, in two films: 2009’s Nowhere Boy and 2018’s A Million Little Pieces.

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The British actor was reportedly offered the coveted lead role in the popular spy franchise last week, according to The Sun. If the rumors are true, Aaron would be taking over the role from Daniel Craig, who played the character in five films released between 2006 and 2021.

PEOPLE reached out to representatives for Aaron and the James Bond franchise for comment in our original report.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” a source reportedly told The Sun.

Aaron evaded a question about playing Bond in an interview with Rolling Stone UK published days after The Sun’s report.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” he said when asked about ongoing Bond casting rumors. “So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I’m here to promote those.”



The Kick-Ass star has practiced avoiding the question.

When he was asked about playing the character in an August 2023 interview with Esquire, Aaron said he had “to go by the beat of my own drum" when choosing the film projects he does.

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the Madrid photocall for 'ACQUA DI GIO' By Giorgio Armani in 2024

“I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now," he said at that time. "What’s in front of me right now,"

Aaron might not be ready to say if he’s playing 007, but former actors who have stepped into the spy’s polished shoes are willing to pass on the baton.

During a recent appearance on RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ray D'Arcy Show, Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond in four films from 1995 through 2002, said of the Bullet Train star, “I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.”



