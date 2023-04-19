Sam Smith: a soulful, transgressive odyssey with a superstar

Uplifting spectacle: Sam Smith performing at the O2 Arena - Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Arguably the world’s first (openly) non-binary pop superstar, Sam Smith took their audience on quite a journey at London’s O2 Arena, from tremulously sensitive romantic cocktail-lounge crooning to full-blown, eye-popping transgressive cabaret.

It was a testament to Smith’s skills and charm as a performer, as well as the audience’s open-mindedness, that it all came together as such an uplifting spectacle. It is certainly not every show where you are invited to swoon at a tender delivery of a heartbreaking ballad by a stubbly figure in a green ball gown, then dance along while they strip to stockings and corset and shake their bare bottom at a disco banger about adulterous orgies amidst a frenzy of simulated sex acts.

In recent years, Smith has become the standard-bearer for the “What are they wearing?” school of pop, appearing on red carpets in the kind of outlandish outfits deemed shocking by those still capable of being shocked by celebrity clothing choices.

But it wasn’t always like this. When Smith first topped charts on both sides of the Atlantic and picked up a slew of Brit and Grammy awards, they were marketed as a male answer to Adele, with everything focused on a fantastically expressive voice and knack for crafting commercial power ballads of romantic loss.

On stage and in photo shoots, Smith wore dapper suits and pandered to the role of lovesick crooner, winning over a mainstream fan base rather than focusing on the counterculture where Smith was embarking on an initially private but ultimately public journey of identity and self acceptance. In 2014, Smith came out as gay. In 2017, Smith spoke about feeling “as much a woman as a man.” In 2019, they declared themselves “non binary” with the preferred pronouns they/them.

Times may be changing, but actually Smith’s music hasn’t changed that much. Even the latest album, Gloria, has more balladry than bangers, and Smith’s pliable voice remains at the heart of their appeal. The 20,000-strong audience on the first of two nights at London’s O2 did not look (for the most part) like denizens of the demi-monde, and the way they responded to Smith’s often quite saccharine balladry might make you feel you were at a family singalong rather than the “gay club” the star described the event as.

But the show is cleverly designed, building through ballad after ballad with subtle hints of rhythmic twists to come, and ever more outlandish costumes, including something that made it look as though Smith had been swallowed by a pink feather duster.

Ballad after ballad: Sam Smith at the O2 - Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A five-piece band augmented with three backing singers played the gospelly, soulful material with the kind of robust rocky dynamics we have heard at such shows for decades, not a million miles from what Elton John’s audiences might expect. Yet bit by bit, the staging became more lascivious and provocative, as dancers entered the scene, tempos rose and electronica was dialed up. During a blast through Donna Summer’s disco classic I Feel Love, Smith stripped to their underwear in a display of vulnerability and pride that drew a huge, supportive cheer.

The warmth with which such a theatrically transgressive act was greeted was a powerful moment, indicating that Smith’s narrative of body-positivity and self-acceptance is being accepted by their fans. It sent an electrifying spirit of liberation coursing through the huge arena space, so by the time Smith was standing astride the buttocks of a giant golden statue dressed as a cabaret devil in corset, stockings, horns and trident, belting out global smash Unholy, it felt as if we had all been on Smith’s personal journey.

