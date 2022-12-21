Sam Smith reveals struggles with life in the spotlight: ‘Fame is the biggest issue I’ve had’

The Unholy hitmaker revealed they were at their lowest while writing their 2020 album Love Goes, as they came “to terms with gender stuff” (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Sam Smith has spoken frankly about their struggle to cope with fame and gender identity issues in the public eye.

The singer, 30, opened up about how being in the spotlight has had a negative impact on their personal life.

Despite recognising the privileged position they’re in, Smith reflected: “Relationships change and family can change. Money can change that, and fame.

“Fame is probably the biggest issue I have had in my life.

“It is this horrible one as you can’t moan about it as I know I am very, very lucky to be in my position, but life does get turned on its head,” they told Cerys Matthews on Radio 2’s First and Last.

“You have to find a new way to talk to people you love, and you lose people you love, which is the hardest part.”

The Unholy hitmaker revealed that they were at their lowest while writing their 2020 album, Love Goes, as they came “to terms with gender stuff”.

Smith explained how being in the spotlight has had a negative impact on their personal life (PA Archive)

The BRIT award winner, who came out as non-binary in an interview with Jameela Jamil in March 2019, shared: “I was at my lowest in my life writing my third album.

“I was coming to terms with gender stuff. I felt like I had to live up to this character of Sam Smith.”

Last month, Smith said it “takes a lot of courage” to express their “full, queer, authentic self” in the public eye.

The British pop singer said they did not feel any pressure to express their identity in their music, but that embracing it around other people remained “difficult”.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast in November, Smith said: “I started the wrong way round – I was very vulnerable at the beginning with how I expressed myself in my music, even though it takes a lot of courage to do what I’m doing now.”

Pressed on the matter further by presenter Charlie Stayt, they added: “Being yourself, being your full, queer, authentic self in 2022 is still difficult.

“It takes a lot of courage to express myself in that way in front of people.”

Smith stressed they were currently in a good place and that attitudes towards queer people had dramatically improved, saying “there’s so many beautiful positives” and “so much to celebrate”.

Smith announced the release of their fourth studio album Gloria in October, alongside a UK and European tour next spring.

The 13-track record, which Smith says is about “sexual, emotional and spiritual liberation”, will feature collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Koffee and Jessie Reyez and is set to be released on January 27 2023.