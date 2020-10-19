Sam Smith reveals they have ‘always’ been non-binary

Sam Smith has revealed that they have “always” identified as non-binary.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style in a new interview, the singer explained how body dysmorphia helped them come to terms with their gender.

“Yes, I have always been non-binary," Smith said.

"I have always felt the way I’ve felt, and just hearing other non-binary stories made me suddenly feel seen.

"This is a way that I can live, where if I tell people this is how I feel and this is how I like to be treated, life is easier.”

Smith, who came out as non-binary in 2019, went to explain how they have experienced issues with their body image in recent years.

“For me, what triggered everything was the work I was doing with my body issues," they said.

“I always had body dysmorphia. As I started to address that, I started to address my gender and realised that I was holding myself to these ideals of how a man should look.”

Smith added that after undergoing therapy, they realised “there was more" to their body image issues than they anticipated.

"I have girl’s thighs and I have girl breasts too, they said.

"It started to awaken this conversation that had always been in the back of my mind.”

Smith added how they have a much more positive relationship with their body now.

“In the words of Rihanna, I have been gifted with a fluctuating body," Smith said, referencing the ‘Umbrella’ singer’s quote from 2017.

Three years ago Rihanna told The Cut: “I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day - the next week - I need something oversized.”

Smith continued: "I can lose weight, I can put weight on quickly, I am a shape-shifter. When I read Rihanna I felt very seen.”

Smith came out as non-binary in an interview in 2019 with Jameela Jamil for her I Weigh platform, which champions body inclusivity.

"I've always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind," Smith said.

"I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head. Sometimes I've questioned 'Do I want a sex change?'

"It's something I still think about, like, 'Do I want to?'"

The singer-songwriter then shared their decision on Twitter, writing: “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM.

“After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out…”

In subsequent tweets, the 27-year-old said they are “so excited and privileged” to be surrounded by people who support their decision.

Read more

Sam Smith says they have ‘nothing but love’ amid lockdown backlash