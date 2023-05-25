Sam Smith 'heartbroken' after scrapping Manchester gig just four songs in

Sam Smith scored their third UK number one album earlier this year, with Gloria

Sam Smith has apologised after stopping a concert in Manchester after just four songs, due to "vocal issues".

The 31-year-old opened the AO Arena gig with the hit Unholy, having teased a "surprise'" during the show on social media just hours earlier.

But fans were soon left bewildered when the venue went dark, the concert ground to a halt and the star left the stage.

The crowd was then informed Smith was facing "vocal issues". The star later posted to say they were "heartbroken".

Smith, who uses them/they pronouns, explained on Instagram that they had contracted a virus several weeks ago, ahead of the European leg of their tour, but had only started to feel unwell again at the start of Wednesday's show.

"Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end," they wrote.

"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong."

Smith added: "I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn't finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I'm sorry I'm sorry I'm sorry."

Fans at the venue shared their disappointment on social media.

"Gutted [the] Sam Smith show has been cancelled after four songs," wrote Rach Payne on Twitter. "Truly devastating it was on its way to being an amazing show."

"What a massive shame! Take care Sam Smith you did sound amazing!" said Stephen Donne,

"Absolute bummer. Hope Sam Smith is well nonetheless and ready to perform again soon at full health!" added Will Dennigan.

Smith is a Brit and Grammy award-winner, known for songs such as Too Good at Goodbyes and I'm Not the Only One, and scored a third UK number one album earlier this year with Gloria.

They recently pulled out of a gig in Glasgow and rescheduled an upcoming one in Birmingham, on health grounds.