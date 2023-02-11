Sam Smith dons latex bodysuit for Brits red carpet dominated by black outfits

Sam Smith delivered a striking black look on the Brit Awards red carpet.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for their boundary-breaking looks, wore a custom inflatable latex bodysuit from Harri with bulbous arms and legs.

Sam Smith (Ian West/PA)

Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, paired the piece with chunky platform heals in matching black.

Their eye-catching look comes after they and Kim Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance at last week’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

The pair will perform again together later in the night.

Smith was among those who spoke out in favour of genderless categories before the Brits adopted them.

Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)

However, they were also critical of the event this year after the best artist category featured no women.

Black was the dominant colour on the red carpet, with Harry Styles wearing a flared tuxedo with oversized lapels, pinned with a huge black rose that partially obscured his face.

Kim Petras (Ian West/PA)

Ellie Goulding also wore black – a risque strappy top paired with tight-fitting matching trousers.

Petras was also present on the red carpet and wore a black mini-dress which she paired with a shawl and quirky face paint detailing around her eyes.

Adwoa Aboah (Ian West/PA)

Supermodel Adwoa Aboah showed off her androgynous style with a sharp shirt and slim tie, which she paired with high heels.

Other stars on the red carpet included former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, her successor in the role Maya Jama, and Ashley Roberts of Pussycat Dolls.