Sam Smith discusses suffering from panic attacks, anxiety and depression: ‘It really hit me hard’

Sam Smith has spoken about being “hit hard” by mental health issues, emphasising the toll panic attacks, anxiety and depression have had on their life.

On Sunday 18 October, a new interview with Smith conducted by radio presenter Zane Lowe was released on Apple Music.

During the interview, Smith, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told Lowe that while they have “always been sad”, they found it hard coping with mental health issues “for the first time”.

“I’ve always been sad, but for the first time I actually really had mental health issues, like panic attacks, anxiety and depression,” the 28-year-old said.

“It really hit me hard. I think it was PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] probably from before.”

Recalling the time in question, Smith said that they were in a relationship that came to an end, which “didn’t help”.

“But it was a tough time, really tough,” they added.

Smith explained that they would find it particularly difficult after performing on stage, having experienced an “adrenaline high” while in front of the crowd.

“The adrenaline high that you hit when you’re on stage, that when you come off, the silence in a changing room is really, really tough,” they said.

"It's taken me six, seven years to actually work out what I need to make that OK.”

Smith added that while they feel “nervous” about their next tour, they believe “the energy will be different”.

If you are in need of mental health support, you can contact Mind’s infoline by calling 0300 123 3393 for information on where you can find help. The infoline is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, except on bank holidays.

Read more

Sam Smith says they ‘definitely’ had coronavirus, but was not tested

Sam Smith says they'll be mis-gendered 'to the day I die'

Coronavirus: Sam Smith fans rally after self-isolation ‘meltdown’

Danny Dyer says it’s ‘so important’ to talk about mental health issues

Four in 10 workers fear impact of working from home on mental health