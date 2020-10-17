Sam Smith's love life hindered after being 'chucked off' dating app

Sam Smith performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

Sam Smith may be single but the singer has shared they are having a "difficult" time meeting anyone new.

The Dancing with a Stranger hitmaker said they attempted to look for a love on a dating site, but reckons they were swiftly kicked off the app because it was thought their profile was a fake.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the 28-year-old confirmed their relationship status as Smith said: "I'm still single. I'm on the frontline with all the single people still and it's been difficult...I've gone on all the apps and stuff."

Read more: Sia declares her support for Johnny Depp

Cohen questioned whether Smith had listened to his advice to sign up to Tinder, to which they replied: "I took your advice and I joined this dating site called Hinge in the UK and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."

The host then said he'd had the same thing happen to him, but that he "had someone" at rival app Tinder who could verify the star.

Yahoo News UK has contacted Hinge for comment.

If Smith was booted from the app after being mistakenly thought of as a fraud they wouldn't be the first famous face to have suffered the experience.

Last year, Sharon Stone complained via a tweet that her account on the Bumble app had been taken down after she was reported as a fake.

View photos Sharon Stone attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party held at West Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, California, USA. (Photo by PA/PA Images via Getty Images) More

The situation was cleared up with a rep for the app stating that her account had been reactivated and that they were delighted to have her on board.

Read more: Lily Allen has foul-mouthed response to Tier 2 announcement

However, those hoping to stumble on Stone not the app may have missed their chance as she's recently said she's “done” with dating.

The Basic Instinct actor explained she was more focused on her friends and family at present.

Watch: Sam Smith and Normani scoop prize at BMI awards