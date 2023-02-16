Sam Smith corrects One Show after misgendering blunder amid retirement dreams of being a ‘fisher-them’

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sam Smith had to awkwardly correct a One Show host who mistakingly misgendered them as they spoke of their dreams of becoming a “fisher-them”.

The non-binary singer, 30, was quizzed by Boyzone star Ronan Keating about their wholesome fishing hobby on Wednesday’s episode of the BBC chat show.

One Show guest host Ronan Keating asked Smith: “You’re a big fan of fishing?”

The Stay With Me singer replied: “I do love fishing, yes! Yeah, I’d love to be a fisher-them.”

Another host asked: “What, like a fly fisherman?”

Sam Smith corrected: “I’d be any type of fisher-them.

“I think I would like to, one day, I’d just like to end my days fishing. Like sitting on a bank.”

They added: “I do it on the sea and I do it on lakes. I’ve never done it alone, someone’s always taught me.”

Sam Smith says he loves fishing and identifies as a FisherTHEM not a Fishermen but a Fisherthem 🎣🤦🏼‍♂️😑 pic.twitter.com/URIXMNYcri — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 15, 2023

The use of “fisher-them” puzzled some BBC viewers and angered others with an outraged Piers Morgan tweeting the clip with the caption: “Sam Smith needs to shut up”.

But one fan hit back: “The fact that this bothers you so much says more about you than it does about Sam Smith”.

It came as Sam Smith was heckled by an Irish woman they walked around the streets of New York following his controversial appearance at the Grammys.

In a shocking clip, the heckler screamed:“You belong in hell! Sam Smith belongs in hell, you demonic twisted sick b******.”

“Leave the kids alone, you sick f***er. Sam Smith is a pedophile. Grooming the kids, you sick motherf***er, Sam Smith. You’re evil.”

Sam ignored the vile heckles calmly filming the abuse as they walked through the notoriously LGBTQ-friendly neighborhood, the West Village.

They have been open recently about the harassment they often face in the streets.

“What people don’t realize with trans nonbinary people in the UK is it’s happening in the street,” they told Apple Beats 1’s Zane Lowe.

“So, that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.”