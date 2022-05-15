Sam Ryder says he ‘destroyed the stigma’ of Eurovision after nearly pulling off miracle win

Sam Ryder - Luca Bruno/AP

Sam Ryder said he “destroyed the stigma” of Eurovision after almost pulling off a surprise victory for the United Kingdom.

The vegan juice bar owner turned TikTok star secured 466 points in Turin, Italy, finishing in second place with his performance of Space Man. It marks Britain’s highest ranking since 1998.

Celebrating the result with the radio presenter Scott Mills and television presenter Rylan Clark, Ryder said: “Just destroyed the stigma! Thanks everyone for supporting. That was an incredible, incredible, rewarding journey. I hope you enjoyed it!”

He added: “We signed up to come and sing. We enjoy music, and I know that every single artist involved this year absolutely smashed it. Everyone was a credit to themselves and a credit to what Eurovision is all about: unity, peace, love, togetherness, inclusivity and expression. Thank you for having us, appreciate [it].”

It comes after a challenging couple of decades for British performers at Eurovision. The UK reached a nadir in 2003, when pop duo Jemini finished last with nul points for the first time. A number of last-place finishes followed in subsequent years. This is the first time Britain has ranked in the top three since 2002 and a dramatic reversal of fortunes from last year, when James Newman finished last with nul points.

Speaking after the event, Ryder said his performance marked the “tip of the iceberg”. The 32-year-old from Maldon, Essex, was selected to compete after growing a fanbase on TikTok, where his covers of popular songs gained him 12 million followers during the pandemic. His covers attracted the attention of pop stars, including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He was picked up by the label Parlophone, where he started writing songs with Amy Wadge, who won a Grammy for co-writing Thinking Out Loud with Ed Sheeran.

Vegan juice bar and construction worker

Before achieving musical success, Ryder, who is a keen surfer, ran a vegan juice bar with his girlfriend Lois Gaskin-Barber, 30. The couple owned Lone Wolves Organic juice bar in Coggeshall for two years before closing in 2019. He also worked in construction.

Lucy Long, who now runs Café Bijou at the same site, said: “They were a pair of hippies. With Sam you always felt as if you were among friends. He is horizontal, that man, he is so chilled.”

She said Ryder treated customers to an eclectic range of music. “One day Elton John, the next Little Mix,” she told the Mail Online.

Ryder, who attended a Catholic school says he fell in love with music after finding an old Iron Maiden album on the floor of a school bus on a trip to a nunnery. He said Bruce Dickinson’s vocals “blew his mind”.

Ryder’s performance was praised by his predecessors. Katrina Leskanich from Katrina and the Waves, who won the contest in 1997 with the song Love Shine A Light, said: “Three cheers for Sam Ryder. What a fantastic result for [the] UK.” She predicted Ukraine’s victory, saying: “Sam Ryder won’t win, he can’t. Ukraine will win, it’s a political vote but we have to give it to Ukraine.”

Cheryl Baker, who won the contest in 1981 with the pop group Bucks Fizz and the song Making Your Mind Up, tweeted: “Wasn’t this the best Eurovision for years? Not just because the brilliant Sam Ryder came second, but it was a show of love, joy, inclusivity and no animosity. If only the world acted like the ESC [Eurovision Song Contest]. It would be a kinder, happier, safer place.”

James Newman, who finished in last place in 2021, said: “Massive congrats to the legend that is Sam Ryder. That was amazing!” He described Ryder as a good friend and “an all-round lovely man and so talented”.