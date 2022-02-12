Sam Ryder gets showered with drinks after ace on raucous 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open

Sam Ryder became the latest PGA Tour pro to hit a hole-in-one in front of the massive crowd that surrounds the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Ryder hit his shot just to the right of the pin on the 124-yard par-3 and it spun to the left and into the cup during Saturday's third round. Take a look.

🗣 ACE ON 16 🗣



What a place for @SamRyderSU's first ace on TOUR! pic.twitter.com/5AemLzhVG2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2022

The 16th at the TPC Scottsdale is one of the wildest fan scenes in golf and the crowd absolutely loved Ryder's shot. The hydrated fans in attendance immediately roared and started throwing their drinks. Ryder got doused by fans at the tee box and beverage canisters rained down around the green.

It took a few minutes for tournament officials to clean up all the bottles and cans that were rained down around the green so that Brian Harman could hit his tee shot.

Ryder's ace is the 10th on No. 16 in the history of the tournament and the first since Francesco Molinari had one in 2015. Tiger Woods has perhaps the most famous hole-in-one at the 16th when he knocked one in during the 1997 tournament. Back then, the hole didn't have the massive grandstand structure that it has now.

Ryder's shot on Saturday moved him from -4 on the tournament to -6. He shot a 1-over 72 in the first round before getting hot on Friday with a 7-under 64 to easily make the cut.