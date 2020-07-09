Sam Raimi Producing Contained Supernatural Horror Pic; Rob Savage To Direct

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Sam Raimi is producing a new supernatural horror feature, one which British Independent Film Award winning filmmaker Rob Savage will direct. The feature, written by Micah Ranum, is set in one location. Raimi Productions is taking the project out to studios next.

Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions will produce. Starlight Media financed development and Peter Luo of Starlight will executive produce, alongside Savage and Jed Shepherd who will also serve as executive producers. The project sprung from an original idea by Savage and Shepherd.

Savage wrote, directed, shot, co-produced and edited the microbudget 2012 feature film Strings, which screened at a number of festivals, including Raindance in the UK, and the Rome Film Festival. The movie was acquired for release by Vertigo Films and won a British Independent Film Award. Savage is a Berlinale Talent Campus alumnus and also won the BFI Future Film Award for his 2011 sci-fi short Sit in Silence. His fantasy short Day of the Deaf played the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Back in February, it was reported that Raimi was in talks to direct Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Savage is repped by WME, Exile, Independent Talent Group & Jackoway Austen. Raimi is repped by CAA. Ranum is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

