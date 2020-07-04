Why Sam Raimi is perfect for 'Doctor Strange 2,' according to Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor says Sam Raimi is the perfect director for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (Image by Marvel Studios)

When Scott Derrickson left Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness due to creative differences at the start of the year, Marvel fans wondered if there was anyone capable of filling the director’s shoes.

However, when it was teased just a few weeks later that legendary horror figure Sam Raimi was already in line to replace Derrickson, those worries were instantly quashed.

It turns out that the cast of Doctor Strange 2 are just as excited to have the Spider-Man and Evil Dead director in charge, too, something that Chiwetel Ejiofor made clear during his recent interview with GamesRadar+.

“I love Sam Raimi, so I’m very excited that he’s making a film, the second Doctor Strange. He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he’s just one of the seminal figures.”

“I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it’s so amazing. So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he’s really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it’s very suited to the world that’s been created by Doctor Strange, and I’m very excited to see what he does with that world.”

Raimi has actually already opened up to GamesRadar+ about signing up for Doctor Strange 2, telling the publication back in April that he loved the character ever since he was a kid, because he was just so “original.”

Thankfully, Derrickson is still involved in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, as he will executive produce the film. Unfortunately the sequel has already been pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, and it will now be released on March 25, 2022.