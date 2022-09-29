Sam Patterson: I’m glad I earned UFC contract, but ‘I cannot wait to show how good I really am’

Farah Hannoun and Ken Hathaway
·1 min read
LAS VEGAS – Sam Patterson thinks he only showed a fraction of what he’s capable of at Dana White’s Contender Series 56.

That’s because the Brit faced adversity when he was hurt early in his fight against Vinicius Cenci at the UFC Apex on Tuesday, before turning things around and getting the second-round submission to earn a UFC deal.

“The pressure of tonight, maybe that was the factor in the performance, but me and my team know how good I am,” Patterson told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “That wasn’t up to standard, let’s say, on my part, and I can’t wait. I’m glad I got the contract, I’m glad I dealt with adversity in there, and I cannot wait to show how good I really am.”

Unbeaten in his past 10 fights, 26-year-old Patterson (10-1-1) hasn’t lost since a first-round knockout in his second professional fight in 2017 – and he doesn’t plan on losing again.

“We know how good I am, and it wasn’t bad, don’t get me wrong,” Patterson said. “It wasn’t bad. Every fight there’s adversity, and if I was going in there smashing everyone, you’d get pushed to the top too quick. I’ve got the right team around me that keep me grounded and keep me humble instead of me thinking I’m like the boss and thinking I can’t be touched, because the last time that happened, I got touched and that was it. So that won’t happen again.”

Watch the video of Patterson’s complete post-fight media availability above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for DWCS 56.

