Sam Oosterhoff joins Ministry of Red Tape Reduction

MPP Sam Oosterhoff has left the Ministry of Education and joined the Ministry of Red Tape Reduction in Doug Ford's new government.

The MPP for Niagara West announced his move to the anti-red tape Ministry on June 29, having previously spent four years with Stephen Lecce at the Ministry of Education.

Oosterhoff took aim at red tape and said he wants to “reduce unnecessary and onerous regulations which hold back productivity and economic opportunities.”

He said it “will be crucial to listen to the voices of stakeholders, job creators and workers alike.”

Oosterhoff said he was excited to start work in the ministry alongside MPP Parm Gill. “I am looking forward to working closely with the minister of red tape reduction to make it easier, faster and cheaper to work, live and play in Ontario,” he said.

“Although I have yet to get completely briefed up on all aspects of this new role, I am thankful that the premier is giving me this opportunity to help rebuild our economy.”

The Ministry of Red Tape Reduction is a newly created department which previously existed as an associate minister portfolio. It looks to “cut red tape across government to make life easier for Ontarians and businesses,” according to a description on the Ontario government's website.

“There is a lot of work to do to drive efficiencies and cost-saving measures for the taxpayers of Ontario, and I’m eager to consult with people from across our province to bring forward ideas and a plan to cut red tape, to put money back in the pockets of hardworking families, workers and job creators,” he continued.

Chris Pickles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News