Sam Neill Hints That ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Extended Cut Could Be Coming

Sam Neill’s new memoir “Did I Ever Tell You This?” has offered movie fans a look down memory lane with anecdotes from some of the 20th century’s biggest movies, including “Jurassic Park” and “The Piano.” But the book also finds time to look to the future, as Neill offers a hint about a new project that might be on the way.

Neill briefly touches on his experience filming “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the 2022 sequel that also saw Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern reprising their original “Jurassic Park” roles. He also teases that a new, longer cut of the film could be in the works.

More from IndieWire

“Colin Trevorrow, the director of ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ a very nice man, dropped me a line recently,” Neill wrote. “He is working on a longer cut, for the fans. I thought it was quite long already, with a lot of characters and even more dinosaurs, but there we go. Colin is of the view that I will enjoy this cut, because there are at least a couple more minutes of Alan Grant in there. Well, who can’t get enough of Sam Neill, right? Please read that last sentence in a wry, ironic tone.”

Fans of the long-running dinosaur franchise will just have to cross their fingers that there was some extra footage left out of “Jurassic World Dominion” that can redeem the film in the eyes of critics, who largely panned it.

“To say that “Jurassic World: Dominion” squanders its potential would imply it had much to begin with,” Siddhant Adlakha wrote in his IndieWire review. “Perhaps some other, theoretical sequel to J.A. Bayona’s serviceable ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ may have had promise, as a follow-up to that haunted-house creature-feature that ends with a human clone setting dinosaurs loose upon our world. However, ‘Dominion’ director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow (the man responsible for “The Book of Henry”) is the opposite of an idea guy. His apparent ‘Jurassic’ finale goes by the way of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ — ironic, since that was Trevorrow’s job — and brushes aside every promise made by its predecessor. It’s a sequel whose images convey little meaning, other than that which they borrow from other movies, and the result is one of the worst big-budget Hollywood blockbusters since, well, Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World.’”

Story continues

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.